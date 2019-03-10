Injuries take their toll on league rep team

INJURIES hampered Northern Rivers in a 30-18 loss to Central Coast in the first round of the NSW Country Rugby League Championships at Crozier Field in Lismore on Saturday.

Scores were locked 10-all at half-time before a string of errors and penalties allowed Central Coast to lay on three quick tries after the break.

Northern Rivers centre Josh Patston was the first casualty when he injured his shoulder in scoring a try to level things up at 6-all.

Patston was a big loss and Northern Rivers lacked more punch in attack after losing second-rower Michael Schipp and five-eighth Zac Beecher, who both returned later in the game.

Halfback Kel Sheather was busy without Beecher on the field while hooker Joe Besgrove and lock Kyle Kennedy led from the front.

It looked like they would take the lead into half-time when co-captain Kalani Hensby scored before Central Coast crossed just before the break.

Winger Liam Anderson was a late scratching with replacement Brock Westerman scoring a try in the second half.

Northern Rivers can still progress to the finals with a win over Greater Northern Tigers at Armidale on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Northern Rivers Under-16s led the way in the Andrew Johns Cup with a 52-0 thumping of Central Coast.

Centre Keegan Pace finished the game with a hat-trick and it is the third straight week they have beaten the opposition by 50 points or more.

CRL REPRESENTATIVE SCOREBOARD

Men: Central Coast Roosters 30 (J McCudden 2,

L Bell, T Bateup, T Mahon tries; L Hanneghan 5 goals) d Northern Rivers Titans 18 (J Patston, K Hensby, R Shepherd, B Westerman tries; K Sheather goal).

Women: Central Coast Roosters 20 (E Frost,

A Wright, K Dibb, S Burton tries; K Dibb 2 goals)

d Northern Rivers Titans 4 (E Ross try).

Andrew Johns Cup Under-16s: Northern Rivers Titans 52 (K Pace 3, B Marrison 2, R Foran 2, R Lack, O Bryant, L Smith tries; T Weaver 5, K Pace goals) d Central Coast Roosters 0.

Laurie Daley Cup Under-18s: Central Coast Roosters 34 (K McLean 2, L Sipple, H Packham, L Fisher, R Harris tries; R Harris 5 goals) d Northern Rivers Titans 16 (O Lindley, L Robinson, E Foster tries; T Vickery 2 goals).