Injuries a double blow for United in NRRRL

Northern United second rower Justin Shillingsworth helped off the field with a knee injury in NRRRl.

Northern United second rower Justin Shillingsworth helped off the field with a knee injury in NRRRl. Mitchell Craig

IT WAS a double blow for Northern United with a handful of injuries coming out of its 22-18 loss against Casino in NRRRL on Saturday.

United lost one of its hardest ball-runners and toughest forwards when second-rower Justin Shillingsworth came off the field with a knee injury in the first half.

They also lost five-eighth Wally Kelly with an ankle injury in the second half after he helped spark the team off the bench.

His first kick of the game put winger Bill King over for a try while Shillingsworth would have been vital with his running game out wide.

The Dirrawongs have been the hard-luck story of the season having been run down two weeks in a row in the final minutes.

They gave up a 14-point lead against Kyogle in a 40-38 loss last week while a late try brought them undone against Casino.

Had they won those games they would have been on eight competition points and near the top of the ladder.

Casino has the experience to close out the tight games and should be pushing for the finals this season.

"It's going to be a close competition and every point is going to count at the back end of the year,” Casino captain-coach Roy Bell said.

"Northern were always going to have a dig after the way they lost to Kyogle and we didn't take them lightly.

"They have a really strong team on paper and we need to win games now so we have something to build off.”

In other games, Kyogle won its third straight game with a 28-10 win over Evans Head at Stan Payne Oval on Saturday.