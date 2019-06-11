Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7.
A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7. Susanna Freymark
News

Surgery for man injured at Casino meatworks

Alison Paterson
by
11th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who suffered a injury to his hand at the Casino meatworks last week is now recovering.

Northern Cooperative Meat Company chief executive Simon Stahl said he understood the worker, injured when his left hand was caught in a chain, is now is a cast following an operation.

Mr Stahl said he is relived the incident which happened on Friday June 7 was not worse.

"The man who is in his early 30s has no tendon or nerve damage but has had some surgery to fix broken bones in his hand, he said.

"It could have been so much worse.

"We expect he will be in a cast and not be back at work for a while."

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The abattoir based at Casino processes beef cattle and operates a tannery.

Mr Stahl said the company plans to look into how the incident occurred.

"We will undertake a full investigation," he said.

"With regards to SafeWork NSW, we will also be briefing them on the outcomes and improvements to the system."

A spokesperson for SafeWork NSW said: "SafeWork NSW Inspectors are investigating after a worker injured his hand while undertaking maintenance on machinery at a Casino abattoir."

On Friday at around 3.25pm the injured worker was transported by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter after his hand was caught up in a chain on which hang carcases.

Numerous carcasses were hanging from that chain, but staff were able to extract his hand.

It's believed up to 100 carcasses would have to be disposed of because of contamination concerns.

SafeWork NSW has been contacted for comment.

More Stories

casino casino meatworks ncmc northern co-operative meat company northern rivers health and safety safework nsw westpace life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

    Grave fears: Search for backpacker enters third day

    News POLICE and SES crews are scouring bushland around Cape Byron for clues into the teenager's disappearance.

    • 11th Jun 2019 9:02 AM
    'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    premium_icon 'Absolute tools': destructive visitors renew 4WD debate

    Environment The ongoing incidents could see all vehicles banned from the beach

    Hope for school upgrade despite discovery of buried treasure

    premium_icon Hope for school upgrade despite discovery of buried treasure

    News Hundreds of artefacts were found after building permit approved

    Bus shelter mysteriously returned after it disappeared

    premium_icon Bus shelter mysteriously returned after it disappeared

    Community Council asked for it to be put back to prevent further action

    • 11th Jun 2019 9:30 AM