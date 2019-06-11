Surgery for man injured at Casino meatworks

A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7.

A man with a heavily bandaged arm was transported from the NCMC (meatworks) in Casino by the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver helicopter at 3.25pm on Friday, June7. Susanna Freymark

A MAN who suffered a injury to his hand at the Casino meatworks last week is now recovering.

Northern Cooperative Meat Company chief executive Simon Stahl said he understood the worker, injured when his left hand was caught in a chain, is now is a cast following an operation.

Mr Stahl said he is relived the incident which happened on Friday June 7 was not worse.

"The man who is in his early 30s has no tendon or nerve damage but has had some surgery to fix broken bones in his hand, he said.

"It could have been so much worse.

"We expect he will be in a cast and not be back at work for a while."

The abattoir based at Casino processes beef cattle and operates a tannery.

Mr Stahl said the company plans to look into how the incident occurred.

"We will undertake a full investigation," he said.

"With regards to SafeWork NSW, we will also be briefing them on the outcomes and improvements to the system."

A spokesperson for SafeWork NSW said: "SafeWork NSW Inspectors are investigating after a worker injured his hand while undertaking maintenance on machinery at a Casino abattoir."

On Friday at around 3.25pm the injured worker was transported by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter after his hand was caught up in a chain on which hang carcases.

Numerous carcasses were hanging from that chain, but staff were able to extract his hand.

It's believed up to 100 carcasses would have to be disposed of because of contamination concerns.

SafeWork NSW has been contacted for comment.