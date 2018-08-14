Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Injured schoolboy Conor Tweedy in hospital. Picture: Annette Dew
Injured schoolboy Conor Tweedy in hospital. Picture: Annette Dew
News

Injured teen has no movement in his lower limbs

by Jacob Miley
14th Aug 2018 4:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TEENAGER Conor Tweedy - who suffered a spinal injury during a scrum collapse at a school rugby match last month - is making slow but steady progress in rehabilitation.

The St Joseph's College, Gregory Tce student, 16, has some arm and wrist movement, but no movement in his lower limbs, his school principal Michael Carroll said yesterday.

As part of rehabilitation, the teenager spends up to three hours a day sitting up. And despite the exercise being physically demanding, he was showing improvement and was hopeful of increasing it to four hours, Mr Carroll said.

It comes as injured Nudgee College student Alexander Clark, 15, began his own rehabilitation yesterday.

Nudgee College student Alexander Clark during a rugby match. Picture: John Sayer
Nudgee College student Alexander Clark during a rugby match. Picture: John Sayer

Principal, and Great Public Schools chairman Peter Fullagar said he had made amazing progress over the past week.

They are among four students who have suffered serious neck injuries in the 2018 GPS season.

Asked whether he thought changes were needed, Mr Fullagar said: "I'd be fully supportive of anything that the Rugby Union Australia recommend and the Queensland Rugby Union recommend and we are in partnership with them in this game and we'd support that."

conor tweedy health injuries schoolboys rugby

Top Stories

    'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    premium_icon 'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    Health THE health district boss has sent his "deepest sympathies" to the family of a patient who died after wandering from his hospital room.

    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News Workers' privacy breached by protesters, residents abused

    The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    premium_icon The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    Careers 7000 workers will be needed by the middle of the next decade

    Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    premium_icon Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    Council News Kyogle councillor calls for all Northern Rivers councils to unite

    • 14th Aug 2018 5:30 AM

    Local Partners