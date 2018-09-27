Injured police officer fighting for his life

Constable Peter McAulay pictured at the QPS Academy in 2013.

A YOUNG police officer is in an induced coma fighting for his life after he was hit by a car while on duty early this morning.

The Queensland Police Service has thanked the medical staff helping to save the life of 24-year-old Constable Peter McAulay.

He is now in the intensive care unit at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

Queensland Police Service confirmed this afternoon that Constable McAulay from Goodna Police Station remained in a critical condition after the horror incident in Ipswich.

In a statement, QPS said the officer received serious head injuries as well as broken bones and fractures.

"Every officer and staff member of the Queensland Police Service (QPS) is thinking of Constable McAulay, his family and his loved ones today," the statement said.

"It is the sincere hope of the QPS that Constable McAulay's condition improves as he is treated for his very serious injuries."

Brisbane Rd in Booval was closed for much of the day as police investigated the crash that hurt one of their own.

Both QPS and the Queensland public have thrown their support behind the young officer. Comments on QPS social media pages came fast, wishing Constable McAuley a speedy recovery.

Investigations are continuing.

