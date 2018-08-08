Menu
Alexander Clark, 15, has been moved from the ICU to a hospital ward. Picture: John Sayer
Injured schoolboy rugby teen on the mend

by Jacob Miley
8th Aug 2018 4:18 AM
THE teenager who suffered a serious neck injury during a school rugby match has made "amazing progress" since emergency surgery and has been moved from the ICU.

Alexander Clark, 15, has been moved from the ICU to a hospital ward. Picture: Channel 7
Nudgee College student Alexander Clark, 15, was moved to a hospital ward today, and was visited by close friends.

The winger suffered the injury at the weekend, when he dived to score a try at speed as he was tackled by two Ipswich Grammar players in the 15Bs match at the school's grounds.

He underwent emergency surgery on Saturday night, but his condition is continuing to improve.

"This morning, Alexander moved from ICU to a hospital ward at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital," Nudgee College principal Peter Fullagar said in a statement.

"Mr Clark relayed to the College this afternoon that Alexander is now eating and drinking, and has made 'amazing progress since his emergency surgery Saturday night'.

"While Alexander's recovery will be a long process, he has age, health and fitness on his side.

"Alexander continues to draw enormous strength from his Nudgee College mates, teachers and coaches who have been visiting.

Mr Fullagar said four friends escorted Alexander from ICU to his hospital ward today.

"Mr Clark said it is this wonderful level of support that is pushing Alexander to recover, and to be back with his mates," he said.

"Please continue to hold Alexander and the Clark family in your thoughts and prayers."

