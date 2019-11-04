Menu
A man is still in a critical condition after a hang-gliding crash that killed a local instructor.
A man is still in a critical condition after a hang-gliding crash that killed a local instructor.
Injured hang-glider still 'critical' after Lennox Head crash

Alison Paterson
by
4th Nov 2019 12:10 PM
THE Irish national who was injured in a hang-gliding crash which took the life of his instructor is still in a critical condition in hospital.

Byron Bay resident Richard Nicholls, 26 - who is originally from Portlaoise, Co Laois - was badly injured in a hang-gliding crash at Pat Morton Lookout, Lennox Head, on October 30.

The crash claimed the life of instructor Neil Mersham, 67, who had more than 30 years of experience in the industry.

Emergency services conducted a difficult rescue and flew Mr Nicholls to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition with serious head and chest injuries.

A spokeswoman from the hospital said Mr Nicholls' condition had not altered.

"There is no real change," she said.

"He is still in a critical but stable condition."

It is understood Mr Nicholls' parents were visiting him at the time of the hang-gliding crash.

According to the Leinster Express, Mr Nicholls is a player with Tullow Rugby Club in Carlow but began playing rugby with Portlaoise Rugby Club where his father is also a committed member.

In an interview with the newspaper, Portlaoise Rugby Club's junior vice president, Philip Bradley, sent Mr Nicholls and his family their sympathy and wishes for his speedy recovery.

"We understand that his condition is serious but all the signs are positive," he told the paper.

"We are all in shock. They were due back from their holiday next week."

Officers from Richmond Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The Sports Aviation Federation of Australia is assisting police with inquiries.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

