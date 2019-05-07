‘Personal issues’ behind May’s drinking blunder

Steven May is enduring a tough first season at the Demons. Pic: Getty Images

MELBOURNE recruit Steven May has avoided a club sanction after pictures emerged of the injured defender drinking on Sunday.

But Demons football chief Josh Mahoney has confirmed May addressed teammates on Tuesday morning, of his own accord, sharing with them "personal issues" and the frustration, of not being able to get on top of a groin injury, which led to the consumption of alcohol.

"Steven May has been dealing with some personal issues for a period of time now... he made a poor decision on the weekend to go to a pub," Mahoney said.

"It's not a good look for him and not in line with what we're trying to set and the standards we're trying to set as a footy club.

"He's acknowledged that this is a poor decision that he's made and it's something we speak to our players a lot, that people are going through tough times a lot, but alcohol can't be a coping mechanism."

May remains 3-4 weeks away from a return to football after breaking down in Round 2, on debut for the Dees, with the groin issue.

It compounded a disappointing off-season for the ex-Gold Coast Suns captain who reported for duty at Melbourne with sub-par fitness.

"The one thing you want to do (coming to a new footy club) is being out there on the field and it's been a frustrating start for him," Mahoney said.

"Some off-field personal issues have added to that, it can be a lonely place in rehab and sometimes those issues become bigger.

"He's getting on top of those things and (we've) got to get around Steven and support him through that.

"He's an easy target now... and he's probably getting smashed externally particularly around his character but we trust he's a good character, he's a strong person, he's going to be a really important contributor for our footy club."

Mahoney said the club will continue to work with May to build a program, which includes counselling, to get him back playing football and on top of the personal issues.

Melbourne doesn't enforce a no drinking policy, asking only of players to act like "adults".

"We don't set a lot of rules because I think bad clubs and bad organizations set a lot of rules," Mahoney said.

Melbourne great Gerard Healy said was "staggered" May would be out drinking alcohol while sidelined.

"I'm disappointed and I'm disappointed for Steven May, he's had a troubled start at the Demons," Healy said on Fox Footy.

"And to be caught out or even just to do it behind closed doors, to me suggests the bloke hasn't learned his lessons."

Brisbane champion Jon Brown said May had shown "a lack of discipline".

"I just wonder whether that was one of the reasons Gold Coast was happy to move him on," Brown said.

Former Melbourne captain Garry Lyon said he expected the Demons to support their star recruit through this latest setback.

Melbourne could steer May towards doing some work for the Salvation Army which helped turn the career of Collingwood superstar Jordan De Goey around last season.

"It is disappointing for the club and he has let himself down," Lyon said.

"I think they will try and take him under their wing and try and educate him because he's not playing anyway.

"If this is not a wake-up call for him, and may be it should have been when he turned up for training a little bit of shape."

Melbourne star Max Gawn confirmed the Demons have a "no drinking while in rehab" rule.

However, he said the Steven May situation wasn't black and white.

"We do have a no drinking in rehab rule, so that is a rule," Gawn said on Tuesday morning.

"I don't know what's happened or any details. Take Steven out of it, there is a no drinking in rehab rule, so that will be talked about.

"But Steven is on a long term injury list. He is more than six or seven week's award; he is not actually running at this stage so there is elements that you can look at.

"Not everything is a black and white decision, so there are going to be elements that you've got to process."