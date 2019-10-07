Injured Aubusson celebrates NRL grand final win

OUCH: A knee injury forced Ballina product Mitchell Aubusson from the field in the NRL grand final against Canberra.

A KNEE injury forced Ballina product Mitchell Aubusson to watch most of the Sydney Roosters NRL grand final win from the sideline last night.

Aubusson left the field in the 13th minute after he struggled to get up from a try-saving tackle on Canberra second-rower Elliot Whitehead.

He spent time inside the dressing room before he was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

The 32-year-old made his way on the field wearing a knee-brace after the game to celebrate the 14-8 win with his Roosters teammates.

"That was torture, having to sit inside and watch that. It was such a tremendous effort by the boys,” Aubusson said after the game.

"I'm forever grateful to be part of this and I'm so happy they got the job done.

"We knew we had to play well defensively and a few things went against us in the second half.

"We lost Cooper (Cronk) for 10 minutes but we train for guys to be missing and we're comfortable in that situation. It was an outstanding effort.

"I've done a medial (ligament) and I'll have to get scans on it but I'll be right for the next few days. Right now it's not feeling too bad.”

It was a third grand final win for Aubusson who was part of the Roosters premiership-winning teams in 2013 and 2018.

They achieved a milestone last night as the first club since the Brisbane Broncos (1992-1993) to win back-to-back premierships in the NRL.

Aubusson played his first grand final in 2010 and has just completed his 13th season in the NRL.

In August he signed a one-year contract extension which should see him become just the third Roosters player to achieve the 300-game milestone at the club next year.

He is the third most-capped player in the Roosters' 111-year history behind club legends Luke Ricketson (301 games) and Anthony Minichiello (302).