'INHUMANE': Lismore doctor's fury over border bubble tragedy

LISMORE paediatrician Dr Chris Ingall says he is appalled by tragedies caused by "inhumane politics".

His comments come after a Ballina woman lost one of her unborn twins because she felt forced to travel to Sydney for emergency medical care instead of seeking an exemption to cross the border.

She waited 16 hours to get on a flight to Sydney after trying to get access to Brisbane, but then determining an application for a border exemption would have taken too long.

Dr Ingall said the Northern NSW Local Health District should be included in the border bubble to prevent future tragedies.

"People are having to make desperate choices because of the politics driving the border bubble," Dr Ingall said.

"If it were up to me, I believe the border bubble should be extended to include the parameters of our local health district so our health care workers and our patients can access the hospitals where they have built relationships with their health care workers and doctors."

Dr Ingall said the case of Bangalow youngster Arlo Ozols also highlights what he called "unfair and inhumane" separation of parents and children.

"Arlo's mother has to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks quarantine, when she should be with her child who needs her," he said.

"It is wrong that parents are forced to choose being separated from their child and family to cross the border or have to travel seven to nine hours south for treatment, because of an unnecessary border closure."

Earlier this he month Dr Ingall strongly criticised Queensland Health for "effectively short-sheeted our doctors' cohort by increasing the demand here for appointments, scripts and medications".