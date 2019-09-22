Inglis the star turn at Oakes Oval

HANDY ADDITION: Former NRL star Greg Inglis in action for his Macksville team at Oakes Oval.

TEN years ago Greg Inglis kicked a field goal to seal the NRL premiership for the Melbourne Storm in a grand final win over Parramatta.

At the weekend he turned out for Macksville team Wall Street Warriors in the Lismore Aboriginal rugby league knockout at Oakes Oval.

It was the first time the 32-year-old had been back on a rugby league field since ongoing injuries forced him into early retirement at South Sydney in April.

Inglis ran in two tries for the Warriors in a 52-4 win over the Minjiba Hawks on Saturday before a 22-0 loss to Dunghutti-Bundjalung United yesterday.

"It was a big surprise this year and it's really good to get Greg Inglis here,” event organiser Ash Moran said.

"Just his presence at the carnival brings some excitement and it's not very often you get a superstar of his status in a local knockout.

"He's taken time out to walk through the crowd and spend time with the kids; we're so lucky to have him involved.

"He might be playing Oztag or touch footy but this would be his first proper hit-out since he retired.

"Wall Street comes from the street name where his team grew up in Macksville; they're pretty well all brothers or related.”

Gold Coast Titans centre and Ballina product Brian Kelly was in the Dunghutti team while former Australian sevens rugby player Shannon Walker turned out for Kyogle-based Stoney Gully.

South Sydney winning its NRL semi-final against Manly on Friday night kept James Roberts and Cody Walker from competing this year.

"We had a good turnout this year and there were about six strong teams who could have won it,” Moran said.

"We've included women, juniors and a disability game so there was something here for everyone.

"It was great to have so many major sponsors which helps us keep growing and we appreciate the CRL sanctioning the event.”