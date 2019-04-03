Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
News

Chicken schnitzels in Woolies recall

by Christine McGinn, AAP
3rd Apr 2019 5:11 PM

Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzels have been recalled from sale in Victoria amid concerns they contain gluten.

The 440-gram packs of chilled Ingham's gluten-free chicken schnitzel on sale at Woolworths were recalled on Wednesday by the company which feared that if eaten, consumers might suffer an allergic reaction.

Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.
Ingham's gluten free chicken schnitzels purchased from Woolworths stores in Victoria may contain gluten.

"The recall is due to incorrect packaging (Southern Style Tenders were packaged incorrectly in gluten-free schnitzel labelled tray) which has resulted in the presence of undeclared allergen - gluten," the company said. "Consumers who have a gluten allergy or intolerance should not consume these products." The suspect product has been on shelves since Friday and have a best-before date of April 8.

Buyers should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

More Stories

editors picks product recall

Top Stories

    Police looking for car involved in highway pursuit

    premium_icon Police looking for car involved in highway pursuit

    News A SILVER car has evaded a police pursuit this afternoon after it disappeared in Ballina.

    REVEALED: How Lismore's flood channel will really work

    premium_icon REVEALED: How Lismore's flood channel will really work

    Council News The $8.2 million project has been explained in detail to councillors

    New Lismore MP brings wealth of experience to the job

    premium_icon New Lismore MP brings wealth of experience to the job

    Politics Ms Saffin says age is no hindrance to being a good leader

    How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

    How to get your local tickets to Splendour in the Grass

    News There are some rules to follow if you want to get in early