Infrastructure backlog tackled, one bridge at a time

OFFICIALLY RE-OPEN: Christensen Bridge on Afterlee Road in Kyogle was today officially opened by MP for Page, Kevin Hogan. It marks the 173rd bridge to be replaced in the Kyogle area since 2000. CONTRIBUTED

ONE HUNDRED and seventy-three bridges down, 147 to go.

Proving the Kyogle Council Bridge Renewal Program is well on track, Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan today officially opened the new Christensens Bridge - just one of many old wooden bridges replaced in Kyogle and districts thanks to Government grants of more than $10 million.

In 2000, Kyogle Council identified 320 timber bridges needing replacement in the local government area and the new Christensens Bridge comes in as the 173rd bridge to be renewed since the first round of funding from the Federal Bridge Renewal Bridge Program was approved.

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said it was a great outcome for council and local residents.

"Every time we open one of these bridges it means that people have got improved access,” Cr Mulholland said.

"In the last financial year, we replaced 17 bridges.”

She said the council's ambitious bridge replacement program relied heavily on external funding to achieve.

"The recognition from the Federal Government is wonderful because the bridge infrastructure back log for rural councils need to be addressed,” she said.

"It's a matter of accessibility, people getting their kids to school, getting produce to market and accessibility for tourists and visitors too ... it means safer roads and increased flood immunity to local residents.”

The new Christensens Bridge cost $623,000 and was funded on a 50/50 basis by Kyogle Council and the Federal Government.

Pile driving commenced on the new dual lane steel truss bridge in May and was opened to traffic in August 2018 - a traffic bypass side-track was established to avoid closing Afterlee Road during construction.

Mayor Mulholland said perseverance to get the criteria for the Federal Government's Bridges Renewal Program changed to include rural councils had well and truly paid off.

"When the program first started we couldn't get our bridges funded - under the first round we got knocked back completely,” she said.

"We went to Canberra and Kevin Hogan organised a meeting for us with the deputy prime minister and we had the criteria changed to accommodate rural councils.

"Since then we've had bridges funded every single round. Council is very pleased to partner with the Federal Government to deliver this new bridge to improve access to residents and benefit the wider Kyogle LGA.”

She said the Christensens Bridge works was completed on time many of the bridges were completed early.

"We are so happy with the progress of the program,” she said.

"It's a testament to the road crew and bridge crew.

"A phenomenal number of 320, and we are down to less than half, and that's through our networks and partnerships with both the state and federal government. I'm hoping to be able to complete the program earlier but it all depends on again how much further funding we get.”

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said motorists, school children and farmers using Afterlee Road would now have a safer and easier trip after the old wooden Christensens Bridge was replaced.

"Kyogle and Districts have one of the highest number of wooden bridges in the state and many are in disrepair and dangerous,” Mr Hogan said.

"The local council does not have the resources to replace these ageing bridges on its own. That is why I am happy that the Federal Government has provided assistance under our Bridges Renewal Programme.

"It was great to officially open the latest bridge today. It will not only improve the safety for school buses and motorists, it will also help farmers get their produce to market.

The bridge was named in recognition of the Christensen family who have a long history of farming in the area.