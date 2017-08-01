Influx of specialists hope to save patients time

About six specialists have moved into new consulting rooms in Ballina.

MEDICAL care has been bolstered in Ballina with an influx of specialists establishing in the town's CBD to improve accessibility to advanced care for patients.

Lismore's St Vincent's Hospital for the first time have expanded their services outside the Lismore area with consulting rooms officially open in Tamar St, Ballina.

As of yesterday, all six specialists now operate out of the rooms at least once a week with a general surgeon operating from the rooms permanently.

The hospital's chief executive officer, Steve Brierley said the opening was staged over the past two months with plans to bring specialists to Ballina in the works for the past few years.

He said the roll out of more specialists on the coast came out of the strong growth identified by the hospital within the patient base on the coast.

"Having specialists in Ballina ensures people living on the North Coast have closer access to their medical specialist,” Mr Brierley said.

"This means patients don't have to travel over the border for their Hospital care.”

A range of specialists, including general surgeons, a pain management specialist, obstetrician / gynaecologist and orthopaedic surgeons, are operating from the rooms to cater to diverse patient needs.

In the next year, Mr Brierley aimed to double the number of specialists operating from Ballina to about 12 and has encouraged specialists at the hospital to take up the opportunity.

"We believe this is only the start and encouraging more specialists to consult from the Ballina rooms,” he said.

The news of more specialists in Ballina "could only be adventurous for the town”, Family Medical Centre practice manager, Vicki Murphy said.

"It would definitely be a benefit for the Ballina community in general,” she said.

Ms Murphy said greater access to the specialists in Ballina would prove a "much less ardous” task of travelling to Lismore or across the Queensland border for services.

For elderly people in particular, Ms Murphy said using or accessing public transport can be difficult to travel to the doctor.