Influencers to beam Cairns’ tropical thrills to world

Rafting guide Tsuyoshi Fujimoto paddles down the rapids on the Barron River as heavy rain increases the flow making for a more exciting ride for the Japanese tourists white water rafters on board Raging Thunder Adventures. Picture: Marc McCormack

THE best images of the Far North will be beamed worldwide when GoPro chooses Cairns to launch its new action camera today.

Cairns has been selected as one of the first locations worldwide to unveil the company's newest camera, the GoPro Max, with 20 content creators from China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the Netherlands travelling to Tropical North Queensland to get a first-hand demonstration of the new technology.

Tandem Skydiving at Cairns (Skydive Cairns) or Mission Beach (Jump the Beach), is an exhilarating, adrenaline pumping, unforgettable adventure that leaves you feeling high.

They will go diving and snorkelling on the Great Barrier Reef, white water rafting, skydiving, encountering wildlife and indigenous heritage as they walk through Mossman Gorge.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said Queensland was a natural fit to launch the product.

"Influencers are vital when it comes to marketing tourism destinations in this day and age," she said.

"It's hard to get a bad picture of Cairns - it's one of the most picturesque destinations on the planet. It will be great to have GoPro in town, pumping out beautiful pictures of this region to lure more tourists to the Far North."

Member for Cairns Michael Healy said Tropical North Queensland had awe-inspiring scenery where the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest and Great Barrier Reef sit side-by-side.

"This is the perfect environment to showcase the features of this new camera," he said.

"These influencers will be using the GoPro Max to capture their experiences in Queensland and sharing them with a combined audience of more than five million people across their social media channels."

Newly appointed Chief executive officer for TTNQ, Mark Olsen PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS



Tourism Tropical North Queensland chief executive Mark Olsen said the influencers' images would capture the imagination of young people in the Chinese market who placed great value on the latest technology.

"We anticipate seeing stunning imagery that captures the essence of Tropical North Queensland while showcasing the capabilities of the new GoPro Max on influential social media channels," he said.

Great Barrier Reef, Queensland. Picture: Tourism Australia

"This will target independent high-value travellers who will also want to travel to Tropical North Queensland to photograph the region's spectacular scenery and experiences."

INFLUENCERS

MEET THREE OF THE GOPRO SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCERS

SUSIE HU

Susie Hu

Susie Hu of Hong Kong is an influencer on Bili Bili, Weibo and Instagram, a keen GoPro user, a stationery designer and she loves cooking and travel, particularly Bali, Kyoto and Tokyo in Japan.

JOHNNY LO

Johnny Lo

Taiwan's first GoPro brand ambassador Johnny Lo is a father, dentist and filmmaker. Mr Lo is active on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. He is a Club Med 'star insider' and also travels to Japan.

SANDER KOLE

Sander Kole

Dutch blogger and influencer Sander Kole or Bùshì kē sāng dé, as he is also known, is fast becoming the Logan Paul of China with hundreds of thousands of fans.