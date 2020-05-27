Influencer can’t solve basic maths question

It's a skill most people learn when they're kids - but Skye Wheatley has admitted she struggles with basic maths at the age of 26.

The influencer from Gold Coast posted a YouTube video where she answered questions from fans - one of which asked about her time at school.

During the 34-minute video titled, "Assumptions about me", she opened up about her difficulties with maths, revealing she "couldn't tell you" the answer to 8x2.

While the revelation has surprised many of Skye's followers, she's received an outpouring of support for her "real" and "honest" confession.

Gold Coast influencer has revealed she struggles with maths. Picture: YouTube / Skye Wheatley

The mum-of-one described herself as not your "average" person, saying "nothing clicked" and her "brain wasn't wired like other peoples".

"Ugh, I hated school, hated study. And you know why I hated it? Because I just didn't get it. I didn't understand it," Skye said in the video.

"Like maths was my worst subject. If you said to me 'Skye, what's 8x2?' I would not even know."

The answer is 16.

Skye added she was a "very hands on learner" and learned "very, very differently to the average person", saying school wasn't structured well for her learning needs.

"I cannot tell you. Maths questions for me is like gibberish. Actual gibberish," the former Big Brother contestant added.

She said she ‘couldn’t tell you’ answer to 8x2. Picture: Instagram / Skye Wheatley

Followers of the influencer were quick to commend Skye for opening up about her struggles at school.

"I love how real this is," one wrote.

"Thank you for your honesty," another said.

"You're raw and real … Keep being yourself honey," another said.

Despite struggling academically, Skye said she "loved" school - especially the social aspect.

"High school and middle school, I was super popular. So I was friends with the popular people and I was also really good friends with the less popular people," she said.

"I was just like, friends with everyone. I was never mean or nasty to anyone. I made everyone feel equal."

Fans have thanked Skye for being ‘raw’ and ‘real’ with them. Picture: Instagram/Skye Wheatley

Skye shot to fame when she came third on Big Brother in 2014 and has forged a career as an influencer in recent years.

She has 245,000 YouTube subscribers and 621,000 followers on Instagram where she regularly shares an insight into her life as a mum with son Forest.

In March she became the centre of controversy in the midst of the toilet paper crisis that gripped Australia when she shared photos of herself posing among empty supermarket shelves to promote sponsored content.

However it didn't sit well with Skye's followers, who accused her of being insensitive given the current climate.

"People can't afford food, employees have been violently assaulted, people have died, family's forced apart because of isolation. (I could keep going but clearly probably don't care) yet you think it's appropriate to have a giveaway purely to promote the profiles involved???" one person wrote. "I really hope your son has at-least one peer with morals in his life."

"Spreading positivity would look like volunteering, supporting small businesses or sharing an uplifting quote … not using a sensitive setting from a current world pandemic to attract attention for a giveaway," another commented.

