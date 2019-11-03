Inflatable obstacle course coming to Lismore

Next month CASPA will host an the Northern Rivers Kids Day Out in Lismore, which includes a giant inflatable obstacle course.

A GIANT inflatable obstacle course is coming to Lismore as part of an family event to help raise money for the region's most vulnerable children.

Northern Rivers Kids Day Out event organiser Elise Taylor said she was trying to think of a unique fund raiser which was out of the box and would inflate the excitement of children across the Northern Rivers.

"I just kept coming back to the TV show Ninja Warrior," she laughed.

"I have a son who's five and he is Ninja Warrior obsessed... the show has an obstacle course -it's really hard but my son loves it. He sets up obstacles in the back yard and times himself trying to improve with every go."

Then she came across OBSTACOOL - a company that sets up giant inflatable obstacle course made up of a mix of inflatables including wedges, inflatable tyre run plus the feature attraction, Big Bopper, which is 40m long. There are also walls, tunnels and commando nets.

On the day there will also be Northern Rivers Jumping Castles, Fire Trucks, Lismore SES and for the parents, coffee and a selection of local businesses displaying their wares to help you finish off your Christmas Shopping, or get started.

"We thought what an exciting event to bring to the Northern Rivers and to help raise money to improve the lives of the kids and families we work with," Ms Taylor said.

She said the event wsa a belated celebration of NSW Children's Day which is a celebration of children.

"We have some amazing sponsors that are covering the costs of the day, so all money raised from tickets sales will go straight back into the CASPA programs that we run locally here," she said.

"CASPA is in Lismore, Coffs Harbour and Casino and the donations will directly benefit people in our community which is lovely.

"It's going to be a fantastic day out and you are also helping to raise money for some of the most disadvantaged young people in our region at the same time.

"We believe that young people in care deserve the same opportunities that are available to all children which is achieved by additional fundraising and generous donations."

Ms Taylor thanked the event sponsors: Lismore MG, EcoTeam, G&C Mutual Bank, Minarelli Smash Repairs, PRD Nationwide, Cummings Bi-Rite, Wrightway Products, The Northern Star, Northern Rivers Jumping Castles and Janelle Saffin MP."

This event is suitable for children from four years old.

At Crozier Oval, Magellan street Lismore on Saturday, November 16 from 10-4pm. Tickets can be booked via Lismoretickets.com.au or by visiting the CASPA Facebook page.

CASPA is passionate about supporting young people, families and communities to thrive. Employing more than 300 people and operating from Taree to Tweed Heads with offices in Lismore, Casino and Coffs Harbour, CASPA provide the following services: