Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept.
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept.
Motoring

Infiniti’s reveals electric car future

by Dom Tripolone
17th Apr 2019 7:30 AM

INFINITI details its answer to the Tesla Model S.

The fledgling Japanese brand has yet to make its mark on the global automotive stage but its future electric car could push it into the spotlight.

Dubbed the Infiniti Qs Inspiration the concept blends luxury style with electric performance and space-age design.

The Inspiration previews an upcoming production model - which will be built in China - and gives an insight into the brand's ambition to have electric power across its entire line-up.

Infiniti will build the Qs Inspiration on an all-new platform that will accommodate future electric models.

The lack of front grille and slender lights lend the car a futuristic appeal.
The lack of front grille and slender lights lend the car a futuristic appeal.

The Japanese brand's global marketing boss Nicolas Tschann believes that the new electric architecture will allow the maker to create a vehicle unlike any other - not just in terms of propulsion but design.

"The concept's electrified powertrain gives us the design and engineering freedom to create something engaging and enjoyable to drive, with a low centre of gravity, a powerful e-AWD system, and a commanding, elevated driving position. Infiniti is reinventing the 'traditional' sports sedan for the future," says Tschann.

Created by Infiniti's design team the Qs Inspiration displays the maker's new design language for its coming electric vehicles.

The Infiniti sports muscular styling.
The Infiniti sports muscular styling.

A muscular stance with broad shoulders dominates the car's silhouette, while a number of body creases, aerodynamic holes and short front and rear overhangs give the vehicle sporty appeal. Slim head and tail lights and large alloy wheels add a futuristic tone to the Qs Inspirtation's styling.

The car's interior strives to be a luxurious environment with the new vehicle architecture providing the base for a more flexible cabin design. Infiniti envisions the Qs Inspiration to have a more lounge like interior eschewing more conventional sports sedan interiors for a spacious environment with an open layout.

Electric vehicles benefit from more interior space due to its below the floor mechanical layout.
Electric vehicles benefit from more interior space due to its below the floor mechanical layout.

The cabin is dominated by large displays and features ambient lighting that changes colur in different driving modes.

Infiniti's head of design Alfonso Albaisa says that while the cabin is driver focused there has been ample attention paid to back seat comfort.

"Driver-focused though the cabin may be, the rear passenger space represents an invitation in its own right, an engaging space with Infiniti hospitality. The adoption of an electric powertrain has transformed what a sedan can offer, with flat battery packaging beneath the floor enabling the creation of a relaxing, lounge-like area," he says.

Ambient lightning changes colour depending on driving mode.
Ambient lightning changes colour depending on driving mode.

Infiniti boss Christian Meunier believes that the age of electrification plays into the brand's "challenger" status with a chance to forge its future success in growing market such as China.

More Stories

electric cars future models infiniti motoring

Top Stories

    Surfer feared missing found safe

    Surfer feared missing found safe

    Breaking A large-scale search for a man believed to be missing at a beach in Ballina has been called off, after it was revealed he was safe and well.

    Popular club 'in jeopardy' due to council review

    premium_icon Popular club 'in jeopardy' due to council review

    News Venue may not be able to host outdoor events

    Charge dropped in war veteran bashing case

    premium_icon Charge dropped in war veteran bashing case

    Crime Man accused of assault after helping the victim

    Man remains in custody over alleged weapon 'collection'

    premium_icon Man remains in custody over alleged weapon 'collection'

    Crime The 34-year-old was allegedly found with "zombie knives”, fake gun