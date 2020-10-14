Infighting emerges at Lismore City Council meeting

INFIGHTING was evident at the Lismore City Council meeting as councillor Nancy Casson accused mayor Isaac Smith of bullying.

Cr Smith spoke in his mayoral minute to reiterate his thoughts on The Northern Rivers Times recent front page which featured LCC general manager Shelley Oldham.

Councillor Casson took exception with point four of the mayoral minute which urged the council to continue to stand against bullying.

“For the last five months I’ve had restrictions and that is bullying of me, no evidence of what I’ve done, no evidence of bullying of me and three of us here have been bullied for the last five months.”

“I have a real problem with you saying you will not stand any bullying when I am sitting here feeling incredibly anxious at the moment because I have been bullied by you for the last six months.”

Cr Smith urged Cr Casson not to discuss a private matter at an open public meeting.

“Please don’t got into confidential matters in a public session, it’s not something that should be discussed.”

“At this point you should stop, it is a confidential matter as you know and I apologise if you are feeling that way.”

Cr Casson retorted Cr Smith claims that the issue, which was confidential.

“You have phoned every one of the councillors about what happened it was not confidential at all, you have told everyone about it.”

Cr Smith finished the exchange by asking Cr Casson to consider her behaviour in the chamber.

“It’s something that if you would like to discuss with me, I am very happy to discuss it with you and I am deeply saddened that you feel this way.”

“It’s a confidential matter councillor Casson and it’s not something that can be referenced in public.”

“Please consider your behaviour councillor Casson.”

Earlier this year, former councillor Gianpiero Battista resigned from Lismore City Council in what he labelled as a ‘vote of no confidence’ in the leadership of the council.

“The main reason why I left is because unfortunately, in the last 18 months, council has become a place where you cannot improve the city’s life,” he said speaking to The Northern Star.

“I wanted to make a statement, call it a vote of no confidence, in the leadership of council, the general manager and the mayor as well.”

SEE MORE: WHY GIANPIERO LEFT COUNCIL