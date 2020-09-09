Infections surge in Victoria

Daily coronavirus infections have risen again in Victoria with 76 new cases reported overnight.

The case figure is higher than Tuesday's 55, which also increased after falling for four straight days.

It comes after 41 new cases were recorded on Monday, the lowest daily increase in two months since 41 cases were reported on June 28.

Eleven more people have died from the virus, taking the state's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 694.

The total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Victoria since the start of the pandemic is about 19,650.

The average daily case number for metropolitan Melbourne has fallen this week and sat at 78.6 on Tuesday, down from the high 80s earlier this week. In regional Victoria it was 4.9.

The daily average case number is calculated by averaging out the number of new cases over the past 14 days.

Metropolitan Melbourne must reach an average daily case rate of between 30 and 50 cases over the preceding fortnight to trigger an easing of restrictions from September 28.

#COVID19VicData for 9 September, 2020.

Yesterday there were 76 new cases reported and we are sad to report 11 lives lost. Our condolences to all those affected. More information will be available later today. pic.twitter.com/ikKiuRV4ZW — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 8, 2020

In regional Victoria it must be less than five to trigger an easing of stage 3 restrictions.

The figures were released by the Department of Health and Human Services over Twitter on Wednesday morning, with more detail expected later at the Premier's media conference.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced on Tuesday that Victoria would finally examine NSW's COVID-19 response, with the Premier confirming teams would be sent to Sydney to observe their contact tracers.

"They will again just double and triple check whether there is anything that is different between our response and the response in NSW," Mr Andrews said.

"The other point to make, of course, is they have got case numbers at levels that we are heading towards and there might be, when you are dealing with that particular challenge of very low numbers and trying to keep them very low."