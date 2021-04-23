Menu
BW Epic Kosan-owned LPG carrier Inge Kosan has been detained in Vanuatu after a body of a crewmember was reportedly found on a beach near Port Vila and later tested positive for Covid-19.. Supplied
Health

Infected ship sparks Sydney outbreak fears

by Ally Foster
23rd Apr 2021 8:21 AM

Authorities are anxiously waiting for the test results of nine Sydney port workers after they entered a COVID-19 riddled ship, with fears they may have been unknowingly spreading the virus for weeks.

The Inge Kosan bulk liquid ship arrived at Sydney's Port Botany from Papua New Guinea on March 31 and docked for 24 hours before leaving the next day.

During that time 15 Sydney workers boarded the ship to conduct "routine port activities".

It was later confirmed that 12 of the 13 crew members on that PNG ship tested positive to COVID-19, including the body of a man that washed ashore in Vanuatu on April 11.

All 15 Australian workers who boarded the infected ship have been tested for COVID-19, with six returning a negative result by 10pm on Thursday.

NSW Health is still anxiously waiting on the results of nine others, with are expected to be available on Friday.

"The workers interviewed to date have confirmed they were wearing personal protective equipment," the NSW Health said in a statement.

"Further investigations are ongoing as to whether an additional three workers also boarded the ship."

