INFECTED: Northern Rivers flu cases at an all-time high

NSW Department of Health has reported the worst seven months on record for the Northern Rivers with 707 confirmed influenza cases - more than three times the same period last year.

July 2017 is the worst month on record in five years with 357 reported cases, more than four times the amount from July 2016.

The whole of NSW isn't faring too well, with 18,357 confirmed influenza cases this month.

In July 2016 there were 4431 cases, compared to July 2017 when there were 11,262 cases.

Anecdotal evidence suggests 100 children have been missing from a local school each day due to the flu.

NSW Shadow Health Minister Walt Secord said the Berejiklian Government was caught unprepared and the outbreaks are putting pressure on the entire health and hospital system - especially the over-stretched emergency departments.

"The flu season is smashing NSW emergency departments and it is only going to get worse. August is traditionally the worst month for flu in Australia and NSW,” Mr Secord said.

It's not slowing down either, with state-wide seasonal influenza activity reported to continue to rise steadily after an early start and likely to remain high for the next few weeks.

Mr Secord said there was still time for residents to make sure that they have their 2017 flu vaccination, which is free to a number of groups including:

Pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy

Indigenous people aged between 6 months to less than 5 years and 15 years and over

Older individuals (aged 65 years and older)

Individuals with chronic medical conditions

Check with your local pharmacy to see if they provide flu vaccinations.