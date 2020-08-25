Menu
A major police investigation is underway after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
Crime

Infant in critical condition as crime scene declared

by Elise Williams
25th Aug 2020 7:11 PM
A major police investigation is underway at a South Brisbane apartment complex after a one-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition Monday afternoon.

Police on Tuesday declared a crime scene at the River Plaza Apartments in South Brisbane.

A police spokesman told The Courier-Mail on Monday the incident remained under investigation.

"A crime scene was established after a one-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital at 2pm yesterday. The matter was referred to police by hospital staff," the spokesman said.

Originally published as Infant in critical condition, crime scene declared

