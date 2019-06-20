Ines’ shocking MAFS allegation

Married At First Sight star Ines Basic has made a string of shocking allegations about her time on the show, claiming she was "almost assaulted" on multiple occasions and "over-medicating" on valium while filming the reunion.

Basic was one of this year's most memorable contestants and had an affair with Sam Ball behind "husband" Bronson Norrish's back.

Despite agreeing to leave their respective partners and the show to pursue a relationship with each other, Ball ultimately backtracked and dumped Basic, causing her to confront him about it during the reunion.

Ines Basic on Married At First Sight.

RELATED: Leaked email Married At First Sight contestants don't want you to see

RELATED: Ines shocks Kyle and Jackie O with X-rated confession

Speaking to Who, Basic said she was "mentally traumatised" watching MAFS on TV as she claimed it didn't show "anything that actually happened".

"I was prescribed valium after the main filming and was in therapy. I was struggling with the whole Sam thing and how foul I was treated during filming," she alleged.

"My producer worked me until I didn't know who I was anymore, (and) I almost got assaulted on set on multiple occasions."

Nine refused to comment specifically on Basic's claims but MAFS production company Endemol Shine said "at no time during filming did anyone express concern for their safety".

At the reunion dinner party, Basic had confronted Ball for making her "question my worth" after ending things.

However, Basic claims to Who she "can't remember" being at the reunion because she was on "heavy medication".

"I was over-medicating, if anything - it's how I knew I had to stop using valium and really heal," she said.

Basic said she was "scared I would die if I lost another kilo" while using prescription drugs and has now been medication free for almost two and a half months.

Ines Basic and Sam Ball's affair was one of the show's most scandalous moments.

RELATED: 'Beyond awkward' unedited Married At First Sight clip surfaces

In response to Basic's claims, Nine provided news.com.au with a statement from Endemol Shine which read: "The participants' wellbeing and safety is always our first priority and at no time during filming did anyone express concern for their safety.

"Participants are provided with psychological support throughout filming and the offer of support remains throughout broadcast and beyond."

It's not the first time Basic has complained about her time on MAFS, telling Woman's Day in May she felt viewers only saw "10 per cent of the real me".

"I really thought the whole experiment was going to be fun, but behind the scenes it was so very heavily controlled," she said.