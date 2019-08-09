Menu
Indy’s birthday heartbreak after mum dies from flu

by Jackie Sinnerton
9th Aug 2019 5:38 AM | Updated: 7:51 AM
FAMILY and friends are rallying around little Indy Foulds who turns seven on Tuesday and they are planning to give her a party to remember just days before her precious mum Jacinta is laid to rest.

Jacinta Foulds, a 35-year-old Toowoomba mum of three, lost her life early on Wednesday morning from flu complications.

Jacinta Foulds with husband Daniel.
Indy had shown her mum her birthday gift wishlist but mum tragically didn't get the opportunity to prepare for her youngest child's birthday before her body started to fail.

"Jacinta didn't get the chance to buy the presents so family and friends are rallying around to give Indy a party to remember with some of her special gifts. She knows that she won't get all of the 27 things on the list but she will get a lovely surprise. She wishes for something called Hair Doodles, a scooter and a lava lamp," close family friend Susan Jordan told The Courier-Mail.

Jacinta and Daniel Foulds with children Indy, 6, Cory, 10, and Lily, 11.
"The birthday will be a welcome distraction for the child away from all the grief and turmoil of the last few days. She is too young to really know what is going on but she will truly miss the presence of her mum at her party. They were too peas in a pod, both of them loving glitter and unicorns," Ms Jordan said.

Ms Jordan says Jacinta had a very tight bond with her 10-year-old son Cory.

"It is heartbreaking that Cory is telling everyone they are not to touch the mint chocolate in the fridge as it belongs to his mum. Such a sudden death of a fit, young mum is incomprehensible to adults never mind children. Lily, 11, the eldest child is more aware of the loss and like all of us is inconsolable," she said.

