Global alumina industry chiefs share secrets to success

GLADSTONE has reaffirmed its place at the centre of the Australian alumina industry by hosting this week's Alumina 2018 International Conference.

The three-day global mining conference kicked off at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre yesterday with more than 300 leading industry producers and suppliers in attendance.

The conference was the first one on an international scale hosted by GECC, while accommodation providers had no-vacancy signs on display to host state, national and overseas guests.

Rio Tinto Aluminium Pacific Operations managing director Bruce Cox shared a case study during his keynote address highlighting ever- improving efficiency and responsibility to tie in with the conference theme of "Efficiency for the Future".

"Our bauxite to alumina to aluminium supply chain invests A$3.7 billion in Australian wages, suppliers and community contributions every year," Mr Cox said.

"We support 5600 jobs across Australia in our aluminium business, including 3000 right here in Gladstone.

"This conference provides a unique opportunity for the industry to come together to discuss common challenges including cost reduction, optimisation of raw materials, energy use and the adoption of new technology.

"It is this continual drive for improved efficiency that will ultimately result in a sustained and thriving alumina industry for the future."

Raphael Costa from Hydro, during his keynote address 'Shaping the Future of the Bauxite and Alumina Industry in Brazil' at the Alumina 2018 International Conference held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre. Matt Taylor GLA100918ALUM

The conference will feature presentations, social functions and industry tours.

It will also host an alumina technology roadmap workshop on the final day that will guide research and development in the industry to 2050 and beyond.

The forum's objective is to bring the world's alumina producers and customers together to exchange ideas and information, present papers, forge new networks and work to the common goal of pursuing efficient refineries for the future.

This year's event is the 30th anniversary of the conference and is the second time it has been held in Gladstone.

The event is organised by the Alumina Quality Workshop Inc which hosts a global conference once every three years in different cities within Australia.