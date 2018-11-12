Indulge your pilates passion at this boutique fitness studio

The Body Method owner Candis Edgar is passionate about healthy living and invigorating exercise.

The Body Method owner Candis Edgar is passionate about healthy living and invigorating exercise. Marc Stapelberg

PILATES instructors have literally bent over backwards to bring a beautiful boutique fitness studio to Bangalow, with a twist on the regular mat style this pilates reforms how we take care of our bodies.

Boasting a range of state-of-the-art Pilates equipment - The Body Method offers reformer classes and opened in March.

Founder and director Candis Edgar said the studio (affectionately nicknamed Bangs) was "overflowing with community love".

Body Method Bangalow: The Body Method Bangalow offers reformer pilates which people of all ages can enjoy.

"Here we have eight top of the range Pilates Reformers, you'll be having so much fun in these classes you'll be wondering where time has gone," she said.

"The Body Method Studios are about functional movements that are combined with corrective training.

"We encourage a balance of musculature strength and flexibility with minimal joint stress, working those stabilising muscles you never knew existed."

Reformer Pilates is done using the Pilates reformer machine and is generally more intense and more dynamic than mat based Pilates as it adds resistance to the Pilates exercises via the use of the springs which form part of the machine.

The Body Method owner Candis Edgar is passionate about healthy living and invigorating exercise. Marc Stapelberg

"We talk about doing lots of mindful movement in our classes," Ms Edgar said.

"You walk out the door and you notice your posture opening and you feel a couple of centimetres taller.

"We've got a lot of people coming through - kids as young as 14 through to about 80. It's really varied, they can be in the same class and we can modify exercises when they need to be.

"It's a nice way to work out in a safe, comfortable but challenging environment.

"All classes are taught by qualified, professional and experienced instructors."

The Body Method owner Candis Edgar is passionate about healthy living and invigorating exercise. Marc Stapelberg

The Body Method at 4/5 Lismore Rd, Bangalow, 2479.