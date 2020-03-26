Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
You can enjoy the rain from indoors, or in your yard.
You can enjoy the rain from indoors, or in your yard.
Weather

Indoor weather on the horizon, so just stay inside

JASMINE BURKE
26th Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR those of us who should be staying inside on the Northern Rivers (ahem ... that's mostly everyone), the weather will be in your favour for indoor activities with showers and possible storms on the horizon.

Coastal areas including Byron Bay and Ballina may see up to 45mm of rain over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Lismore could see up to 30mm.

There is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoons and evenings most days from tomorrow until the weekend.

Daytime temperatures across the region will be nice and bearable this week, sitting around the mid 20s.

BoM's weather situation said a ridge of high pressure is extending across northeastern New South Wales while a trough remains over the inland.

"This trough is forecast to deepen and then shift east today and during and Thursday, lingering off the New South Wales north coast on Friday.

"This pattern will bring generally unsettled conditions to central and northern parts of the state."

bureau of meteorology coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers weather weather forecast
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCKDOWN: Major delays as crossing closes for 'months'

        premium_icon LOCKDOWN: Major delays as crossing closes for 'months'

        Health The Queensland border closed just after midnight. Roadblocks were setup with police directing motorists to stop - at the only three remaining entry points.

        ‘Dad was dead on the beach’: An amazing rescue

        premium_icon ‘Dad was dead on the beach’: An amazing rescue

        News Coronavirus concerns didn't stop beach-goers from saving this man

        Kimberley Kampers takes American market by storm

        premium_icon Kimberley Kampers takes American market by storm

        News ”WE WANT to put the Ballina-manufactured KK on the global off-road map.”