Crashed Lion Air jet ‘found’

A rescuer inspects a part of Lion Air plane flight JT 610 retrieved from the waters where it's believed to have crashed. Picture: AP/Binsar Bakara

A TOP Indonesian military official says fuselage of the crashed Lion Air jet may have been found.

Armed forces chief Hadi Tjahjanto said this afternoon a search and rescue effort has identified the possible location of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 in the Java Sea.

While search teams have found some debris and remains of passengers, they were still searching for the fuselage of the plane as well as the crucial black box recorders, which may help explain flight JT610's mysterious crash.

"Based on the presentation of the head of the National Search and Rescue Agency, the coordinates of the suspected body of the aircraft have been found. We will send a team there to confirm," the army chief said.

The possible discovery comes after search teams expanded their search 15 nautical miles from the area where the plane lost contact 13 minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport on Monday.

A team will be sent to the identified seabed location to confirm this afternoon's findings.

Relatives of the 189 passengers and crew on the flight have provided DNA samples to help identify victims.

Flight JT610, which was flown by a brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8, crashed into coastal waters just 13 minutes after it took off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport for a one-hour flight to Pangkal Pingang.

All 181 passengers on board, including one child and two babies, and eight crew, were killed.

Within three minutes of the takeoff, pilot Bhavye Suneja asked air traffic control if he could turn the plane around and return to Jakarta. His request was approved, but the plane crashed 10 minutes later.

Data from the doomed flight shows the plane was struggling with erratic speed and altitude levels during the brief time it was in the sky.

It violently plunged into the sea from an altitude of 1479m in just 21 seconds.

The day before the crash, the same aircraft experienced a difficult takeoff from Bali, with passengers "panicking and vomiting" when the plane lurched with rapid descents until it eventually stabilised.

Lion Air said there were reports of technical problems with Sunday's flight from Bali, but they had been resolved in accordance with the plane manufacturer's procedures.

