24°
News

Indigenous health clinic now open

26th Apr 2017 5:30 AM
ABOVE: Page MP Kevin Hogan with Uncle Harry Walker Mundine at the opening of the $4.7 million Djanangmum Health Clinic in Casino.
ABOVE: Page MP Kevin Hogan with Uncle Harry Walker Mundine at the opening of the $4.7 million Djanangmum Health Clinic in Casino.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has officially opened the new Federal Government funded $4.7 million Djanangmum Health Clinic to meet the primary health needs of the Indigenous community of the Richmond Valley.

"This is a wonderful new clinic that can service the health needs of the Indigenous community of Casino and Richmond Valley,” he said.

"The clinic was previously housed in rented premises that did not meet the needs of health workers or the community.”

Operated by the Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation, the clinic will provide primary health care services, preventative health programs, dietician/nutritionist services, child and adult dental services, mental health case management, alcohol and other drug counselling and sexual health programs.

"This clinic will help improve the health and life expectancy, as well as early childhood health and development, of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our community,” Mr Hogan said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino djanangmum health clinic northern rivers health

PHOTOS: Nitro Circus Live blasts into Lismore

PHOTOS: Nitro Circus Live blasts into Lismore

NITRO delivers on promise to wow audience with death defying stunts.

Indigenous health clinic now open

ABOVE: Page MP Kevin Hogan with Uncle Harry Walker Mundine at the opening of the $4.7 million Djanangmum Health Clinic in Casino.

Service to improve quality of life for community

Homage to Anzacs 'topped off' with two-up

Woodenbong's Anzac Day commemorations.

Woodenbong comes together to remember our Anzacs

Record crowd attends Lismore service

Lismore Anzac Day service, 2017.

The original Anzacs may be long gone, but we remember them

Local Partners

Anglican priest coming to lecture on gay rights

Father Rod Bower from the Gosford Anglican Parish will visit the area next week.

Homage to Anzacs 'topped off' with two-up

Woodenbong's Anzac Day commemorations.

Woodenbong comes together to remember our Anzacs

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Come and celebrate with Big Ted, Little Ted, Humpty and Jemima at the Birthday Party for Play School.

Find out when and where to get tickets.

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Hundred of cars going for bargain at record Coast auction

Mike Clayton at the Nambour car yard in the lead-up to a previous year's sale.

Impounded cars going under the hammer, no reserves

Play School live concert coming to Fraser Coast

Presenters Alex Papps and Michelle Lim Davidson will be taking the stage with some of the show’s favourite characters including Big Ted, Little Ted and Jemima.

Toowoomba 'already proud' of singer ahead of TV debut

STAR: Brittania Clifford-Pugh is on The Voice tonight.

'We've applauded her many times in her performances'

Madonna biopic in the works

A biopic is being developed about Madonna’s life in New York City in the early 1980s.

MADONNA’S life as a pop star will be documented in Blonde Ambition.

Billionaire Elon Musk and Amber Heard hit Shingle Inn

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Actor Amber Heard and billionaire Elon Musk are enjoying Qld

New Netflix doco on JonBenet Ramsay's death makes huge claim

A new documentary will air claims that child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsay was murdered by a paedo sex ring.

New claims that JonBenet Ramsay was killed by a paedophile sex ring

Movie review: Guardians Of the Galaxy Vol. 2 delivers on all fronts

Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2.

Does Guardians Vol. 2 live up to high expectations set by original?

Sir Elton John hospitalised with rare infection

CROCODILE ROCKER: Sir Elton John will head to Mackay in September for the first stop of his Australian tour.

Elton John cancels shows after becoming violently ill.

Charming Home in Peaceful Village

898 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 Auction

Located in the quiet countryside village of Main Arm is this quaint, yet well renovated family home. Situated on a large lovingly tended flood free block, this...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

World Class Luxury In Exclusive Cypress Villas

2/99 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,700,000

Located in the exclusive Cypress Villas, these award winning, world class residences offer a premium level of luxury, quality and coastal tranquillity. Surrounded...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards In One Of Mullums Best Streets!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home is in a prime position offering huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

CURRENTLY UNDER CONTRACT

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Fronting Beach Reserve - Close To Town

13 Coral Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 Auction 6th May...

This immaculate 3 bedroom home is located in an area that really is one of Byron Bays hidden gems. A quiet cul-de-sac fronting National Park with a track to the...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

4 Units On 1056m2

6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 $3,650,000

This is a rare opportunity with outstanding future potential. A boutique complex of 4 units on a large 1056m2 corner allotment in a prime position. Leave the car...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

SOLD: Iconic M'boro pub set to be transformed

Shane Muller from Maryborough Motorcycles will be opening up a showroom and café at the Shamrock Hotel.

The Shamrock Hotel is set to be transformed in the next two months.

Want to own iconic North Coast pub?

The Beach Hotel, Byron Bay.

This rare piece of Byron Bay is now looking for a new owner

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!