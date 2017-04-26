Indigenous health clinic now open

ABOVE: Page MP Kevin Hogan with Uncle Harry Walker Mundine at the opening of the $4.7 million Djanangmum Health Clinic in Casino.

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has officially opened the new Federal Government funded $4.7 million Djanangmum Health Clinic to meet the primary health needs of the Indigenous community of the Richmond Valley.

"This is a wonderful new clinic that can service the health needs of the Indigenous community of Casino and Richmond Valley,” he said.

"The clinic was previously housed in rented premises that did not meet the needs of health workers or the community.”

Operated by the Bulgarr Ngaru Medical Aboriginal Corporation, the clinic will provide primary health care services, preventative health programs, dietician/nutritionist services, child and adult dental services, mental health case management, alcohol and other drug counselling and sexual health programs.

"This clinic will help improve the health and life expectancy, as well as early childhood health and development, of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in our community,” Mr Hogan said.