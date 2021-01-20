Indigenous cricket match to bowl over fans on Australia Day

BOWLED OVER: On Australia Day at Fripp Oval, Ballina two indigenous teams will battle it out for honours.

Once again the cream of local indigenous cricket will be on show when the Ballina team Bullinah Bears host the Lismore Boomerangs on Australia Day.

On January 26, Fripp Oval, Ballina, will be the battleground where the two teams wearing commemorative shirts will be playing their best to secure bragging rights.

“The Ballina Bears Cricket Club encourage and support indigenous cricket wherever possible”, club president Phil Melville said.

“And the 26th January will be no different, with an exciting day planned and fantastic cricket talent on show”

Melville said the fixture will be a 20 over format.

“There will be big shots, exciting fielding and accurate bowling on show, with a strong and energetic crowd expected to attend,” he said.

“This game will hopefully will become an annual event, as well as creating interest to trigger other towns to become involved in the future.”

Melville said the club is working to build a permanent competition.

“The Ballina Bears Club are in negotiations with the relevant North Coast Lands Councils and hopefully soon there will be an indigenous Lands Council Cricket Competition, male, female and junior,” Melville said.

“The Club’s overall aim is to create a local model that involves respective Lands Council`s throughout the North Coast and a competition that would produce a North Coast winner.

“Then this team may proceed through to a regional competition and eventually a NSW champion team.”

Melville said their aim is to perfect a planned model then promote it throughout NSW.

“We believe there is untapped talent out there and hopefully we can assist in providing opportunities for some of these potential superstars,” he said.

“If successful this model would suit better as NSW Imparja Cup team selection criteria for

National indigenous Championships and hopefully the match at Fripp Oval will be the stepping stone to bigger and better things in the future.”

Melville said team selections are being finalised and the teams will be announced soon.

“The teams will be competing for a specially designed trophy and of course year long bragging rights,” he said.

“There will be traditional ceremonies conducted on the day and everyone is welcome to enjoy such a significant day in such a significant way.”

Food and beverages will be available.

Event inquiries can be directed to Melville on 0434 631340.