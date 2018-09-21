Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flowers and messages have been left by Leonie Gilbertson and her daughter Aylah, 6, to pay their respects to the family of the little girl who died in Nambour afterbeing struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing.
Flowers and messages have been left by Leonie Gilbertson and her daughter Aylah, 6, to pay their respects to the family of the little girl who died in Nambour afterbeing struck by a car on a pedestrian crossing. Patrick Woods
News

Indie Armstrong's family 'overwhelmed' by flood of support

Sarah Dionysius
by
21st Jun 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $60,000 has been raised for the family of six-year-old Indie Armstrong, who was tragically killed in a carpark accident on Sunday.

Donations from across the world have helped the GoFundMe campaign raise more than triple its initial goal.

People from New Zealand, Canada, the US and France have made donations to the Armstrong family, according to a GoFundMe spokeswoman, who described the efforts as "outstanding".

A friend of the Armstrongs, Sharna Cushan, said they were all blown away by the support.

"I saw Emily (her mother) today and she's just overwhelmed," she said.

"The family are aware of all of the support and messages and are just so grateful. She can't believe the amount of money that has been raised and she said she will get back to everyone but she just can't yet."

Mrs Cushan has organised a family fun day at the Yandina Cricket Club this Saturday to fundraise for the family.

"We are just putting on a T20 match and there will be face-painting, a jumping castle and a sausage sizzle," she said.

"It will be bright and colourful with a rainbow theme. People have been so generous already and we just want to keep it going."

Mrs Cushan said a group from Indie's school had organised a food roster, with families rotating between making meals and snacks for the Armstrongs.

"There's also some people going to fix up their driveway for them. We just want to do whatever we can do physically for them to try and help with that side of things," she said.

"Nothing will help them heal emotionally but we want to take away that financial stress."

The Yandina Cricket Club's fundraiser will be held from 10am Saturday at 8 North St, Yandina. All money raised on the day will towards the GoFundMe campaign.

To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/ 95ckd-support-the- armstrongs.

 

The Yandina Cricket Club has organised a family fun day to raise money for the Armstrong family.
The Yandina Cricket Club has organised a family fun day to raise money for the Armstrong family. Contributed

Related Items

Show More
editors picks gofundme campaign indie armstrong nambour sunshine coast yandina
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

    premium_icon Charges dropped against man accused of filming in toilets

    News THE 45-year-old's case was listed for a hearing at Lismore Local Court this morning, but the prosecution withdrew all but six charges against him.

    • 21st Sep 2018 10:48 AM
    SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    premium_icon SNEAK PEEK: Plans in motion for $8 million pool upgrade

    Council News "Pool would be over 60 years old... the time is here for upgrades"

    Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    Is $400 a week rent too much for this townhouse?

    Property How much rent would you pay to live in this townhouse?

    Local Partners