Indian street food is coming to Lismore's CBD

AUTHENTIC STREET FOOD: Chef Sony Singh and his wife Erin Werner are thrilled to be opening their new Indian restaurant Masala Fusion which will feature authentic street food. Alison Paterson

MIXING his own spices to offer Lismore authentic Indian street food is one of the secrets chef Sony Singh will use to create his delicious signature meals when his new restaurant opens on June 19.

Mr Singh, 34, who hails from the Punjab region in northern India, and his wife, Erin Werner, 32, are excited about their new business, which is situated on the former Goanna Bakery site in Keen St.

"I'll be serving genuine street food from north and south India,” he said.

"With my menu I don't use pre-mixed spice.

"I'll also be serving the popular lunch menu items including masala dosa, uttapum which is the Indian version of pizza and kathi rolls.”

Mr Singh originally trained as a baker before becoming a chef.

The Singhs were co-owners of a restaurant in Byron Bay for five years, but they decided to sell their share to their business partners and open their own place in Lismore.

"I'll be working the front of house while Sony manages the kitchen,” Ms Werner said.

"We will be open six days a week from Monday to Saturday and dinner every night.”

She said they were grateful Mr Singh's mother had been visiting to help care for their two young daughters while they finished the last-minute touches ahead of the opening.

In the kitchen a tandoor oven has pride of place and Mr Singh's beloved spices are immaculately organised.

The couple said they decided to go for a contemporary decor with their restaurant, which will compliment their modern cuisine.

But old favourites, including butter chicken, will still be on the menu, Mr Singh said.

"But we hope people will be inspired to try something different,” Ms Werner said.

"If you go with one of the chef's specials, then you can't go wrong.”

Masala Fusion will be at 171 Keen St, Lismore. Phone 6621 6738. They will also offer home delivery.