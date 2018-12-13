Menu
India's cricket captain Virat Kohli is excited by the Perth pitch.
Cricket

Kohli excited by green monster

by Rob Forsaith
13th Dec 2018 5:12 PM

Virat Kohli is thrilled with the green-tinged pitch that has been produced for the maiden Test at Optus Stadium, backing a pace attack widely considered India's best ever to rattle Australia.

Kohli's team hold a 1-0 lead in the four-match series and will retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy if they defeat the hosts in the Perth Test that starts on Friday.

"I was pretty happy to see the pitch the way it is," Kohli told reporters.

"I hope no more grass is taken off the pitch. Because that will mean the first three days will be very lively and we as a team are pretty happy with that.

"This pitch is going to offer significantly more to the bowlers than Adelaide.

"That's something we're very excited about.

"It's fast ... we're not alien to pitches like this. We've played on these kind of wickets in the past, it's nothing new to us."

India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates after dismissing Australia's Shaun Marsh.
Kohli's wish is set to be granted with curator Brett Sipthorpe unlikely to trim the deck that he hopes will offer similarpace and bounce to what the WACA did in its glory days.

"It was very much like the old WACA (in a recent Sheffield Shield match), so that's what we want to see," Sipthorpe said.

"We've just been told make it fast, make it bouncy, if you can.

"We're just trying to produce the bounciest pitch we can."

 

The pitch at Optus Stadium 24 hours out from the first ball. Pic: Cricket.com.au
