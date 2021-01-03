Indian demand sends Test schedule into chaos

The Brisbane Test is in serious danger with the Indian squad adamant that it will not travel to Queensland if there are strict quarantine proposals.

Members of the Australian side are very upset about that prospect.

Sydney will have two Tests unless the Queensland government backs down or there is a change of heart from the Indians.

Queensland already blocked the limited overs part of the tour in a show of force ahead of its election.

Senior Indian sources told News Corp on Sunday they would not impose further restrictions on mentally exhausted players and they will not go to Brisbane for the fourth Test if they are confined to rooms.

The Australian team has already been told it will be restricted to their hotel rooms when not training or playing, but the Indian team has received no word.

Both sides are staying at the same hotel in Melbourne and are due to fly to Sydney on Monday.

When last contacted Cricket Australia said it was still negotiating a clause which would see parts of its group quarantined for six days after the match before returning home because it would be less than two weeks since they were last in Sydney.

The SCG Test is being played amid tightening public restrictions.

Queensland has shut its border to Sydney causing enormous headaches for the cricket which plays the third Test at the SCG on January 7 and moves to Brisbane for a game on the 15th.

Team sources said the players had been under quarantine regulations for six months and it would be cruel to subject them to increased restrictions.

The negotiations are happening between the BCCI and Cricket Australia who have had to deal with a minor biosecurity breach by five players who went into a restaurant in Melbourne.

Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini were seen dining in the restaurant on Friday afternoon.

Players have been told they can attend restaurants and cafes but must sit outside and not with members of the public.

They are told not to allow fans to take selfies but being photographed is acceptable.

The five players who committed the breach have been placed in isolation in the team environment. A similar situation occurred in the BBL last month when two players breached the biosecurity arrangements.

Cricket Australia released a statement on Saturday night confirming a joint investigation with the BCCI into the incident in Melbourne.

"The BCCI and CA are investigating the matter and seeking to determine whether the outing constitutes a breach of biosecurity protocols.

"In the interim, on the advice of the Australian and Indian medical teams, the aforementioned players have been placed in isolation as a precaution. This will include separating the group of players from the broader Indian and Australian squads when travelling and at the training venue.

"Players will be permitted to train in accordance with the strict protocols that have been put in place to ensure the ongoing safety of all members of the Indian and Australian squads.

"Similar measures were taken during the BBL this season after it was determined two Brisbane Heat players failed to comply with tournament biosecurity protocols."

Originally published as Indian demand sends Test schedule into chaos