'Indian' caller asks for five $100 iTunes cards

RICHMOND Local Area Command police have urged elderly residents in Ballina to stay alert over potential phone scammers.

At 2pm on Thursday an elderly Ballina woman received a call from a man with an Indian accent.

He told her there was a warrant out for her arrest and she needed to pay $3,000 worth of outstanding tax debt.

Police said the woman was instructed but five $100 iTunes cards.

She gave the scammer the activation codes for two of the cards, but then became suspicious.

She gave the scammer the incorrect codes for the remaining three, and attended Ballina Police Station to report the fraud.

Police asked residents to stay vigilant against potential scammers.

"Please have a chat to elderly friends and neighbours about this scam; tell them to quickly hang up on them and block the number,” a police spokesman wrote on the Richmond Local Area Command's Facebook page.

For more information visit Scamwatch: https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/ or follow #LismoreScamWatch on social media.