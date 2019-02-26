The droughts Aussies can break in India

Australia is yet to taste victory in a limited-over series since the Cape Town cheating scandal.

Improved running between the wickets will be high on coach Justin Langer's wishlist in Bangalore, where Australia are hunting their first limited-overs series victory since the Cape Town cheating scandal.

Langer's team started the tour of India, a key tune-up for this year's one-day World Cup, with a final-ball Twenty20 victory in Vizag. The second T20 begins at 12.30am (AEDT) on Thursday.

Victory at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium would deliver Australia their maiden T20 series win over India - and much momentum leading into the five-match ODI series that starts in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It would also be Australia's first limited-overs series triumph since February 21 last year, when caretaker captain David Warner celebrated a T20 tri-series title in Auckland.

Warner flew to South Africa immediately after that final, the ball-tampering saga shocked the world soon after and prompted so much change - including Langer's appointment as coach.

Langer and captain Aaron Finch, who is batting at first drop in the latest T20 order reshuffle, will be thrilled with several elements of Australia's morale- boosting win in Vizag.

However, Finch's golden duck and two run-outs threatened to prove costly in a stop-start pursuit of 127.

Marcus Stoinis, promoted to open alongside D'Arcy Short, was out for one after taking off for a quick single.

Short, well set on 37 and looking capable of delivering a comfortable victory, was the victim of a terrible mix-up with Peter Handscomb.

"Running out D'Arcy wasn't the smartest thing to do, he was hitting a boundary an over and getting a single off every other ball. If I could take that back I would," Handscomb said.

"I hadn't batted with D'Arcy a lot, Stoin hadn't batted with D'Arcy a lot.

"You've got to work out your singles you can take and your calls. That only comes with playing more and more with each other, I wouldn't be too worried."

Handscomb wasn't in the same state of mind during the dramatic finish in Vizag, where Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson took 14 runs off the final over.

"Serious emotions ... when I got out I was distraught then when we won, huge elation," he said.

"Three or four overs there that hurt us but ultimately 35 overs of the game we played really well and that's what we're going to focus on."

Handscomb predicted Melbourne Stars teammate Stoinis, who was pinpointed as Australia's most potent player by India captain Virat Kohli prior to the first T20, will "dominate" at the top of the order in Bangalore.