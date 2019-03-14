Who makes way for Smith, Warner, what to do with Finch?

Here, we take a look at the burning questions after Australia’s ODI triumph over India.

Here, we take a look at the burning questions after Australia’s ODI triumph over India.

Australia is a series winner on the ODI circuit again, and now, defending the World Cup doesn't feel like an unrealistic dream anymore.

Overturning a 2-0 deficit against India in India to win 3-2 has only been done once before, so Australia must be doing something right.

In fact, a few too many things seem to be going right, creating a complex selection puzzle that's almost impossible to solve. Who Australia takes to the World Cup is as clear as mud.

But that's just one of the burning questions that remain after the remarkable ODI series triumph.

WHO MAKES WAY FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER?

It's a good thing there's another five-match series this month against Pakistan to play because, at this point, we don't have a clue.

Usman Khawaja was long considered to be at least one of the names to be left out of the World Cup squad to make room for Australia's returning star bats.

Dropping someone who has made two centuries and two fifties in his past five ODIs would be ridiculously unfair though, and it would undoubtedly send the wrong message, too.

From a numbers perspective, Aaron Finch was one of Australia's worst batsmen in India - not that 157 runs at 31.40 is anything to scoff at.

Shaun Marsh only passed 10 once in his three innings and was dropped for the decider.

He put some of his white-ball woes behind him with an impressive 93 in the third ODI, although he still had two ducks on the card for the series. But how do you drop a captain who just led Australia to its first ODI series win in India since 2009?

Middle-order batsman Peter Handscomb was a consistent performer who notched a century of his own in the fourth ODI, and ended the series with 236 runs at 47.20.

Then there's rookie batsman Ashton Turner whose series-defining 84 off 43 balls in the fourth ODI powered Australia to its greatest ever run chase.

Glenn Maxwell's versatility across the order and game-awareness is arguably second to none in the current Australia team, while Marcus Stoinis' reliability with both bat and ball can't be understated.

That leaves Shaun Marsh. He only passed 10 once in his three innings and was dropped for the decider.

It seems incredible to suggest the man billed as Australia's premiere 50-over batsman after the summer now looks to be the first in line to clear a spot for Smith, yet here we are.

The only other option is to leave out at least one of Smith or Warner after all, but there surely isn't a selection panel in the world bold enough to make that call.

HAS AARON FINCH DONE ENOUGH TO KEEP HIS SPOT?

Finch remains one of the world's finest one-day captains, even if he's no longer one of its best batsmen on current form.

Australia hadn't won an ODI series India since 2009, and had never triumphed in any five-match series from 2-0 down.

There's still the fact that Australia almost sunk to a straight-sets loss in the first place, and so some would argue the latter shouldn't be celebrated.

But what certainly should is the major role Finch played in Australia's resurgence, both as a leader and as a batsman.

When it was do-or-die in the third ODI, he churned out 93 runs in a 193-run opening stand with Khawaja that not only set up a winning total, but turned the tide for the entire series.

Aaron Finch remains one of the world’s finest one-day captains, even if he’s no longer one of its best batsmen on current form.

He slipped up in game four with a duck but the comeback was already in full swing, as Khawaja, Handscomb and Turner went on to take the series to a decider.

That's when Finch staged another strong opening partnership with Khawaja, with the pair putting on 76 runs on the slow Delhi track, which helped set up another winning total.

Finch ended the series with 157 runs at 31.40; a marked improvement on his summer form.

He also has plenty of good faith in the bank, and no one doubts his leadership credentials, making him a lock going forward.

WHO WEARS THE GLOVES?

Australia appears to have found a winning formula and will be hesitant to sway from it.

That means South Australia's Alex Carey will likely retain wicket-keeping duties, despite the threat of the in-form Handscomb.

The latter wore the gloves in the two T20I fixtures against India and, combined with Carey's opening struggles at home in January, was vaunted as a full-time replacement.

Alex Carey will likely retain wicketkeeping duties, despite the threat of the in-form Handscomb.

But Carey was afforded another chance for the ODIs back down the order at No.7 and No.8.

There he was once again a reliable contributor and looked more comfortable in the role. He made 103 runs at 34.33 - good numbers for a keeper in the mid-lower order.

Furthermore, Handscomb thrived higher up as a specialist batsman, making 236 at 47.20, including a century in Australia's greatest ever run chase.

Now that there's no doubt on Carey's best position in the ODI team after the failed opening experiment, he can consider himself a strong favourite to wear the gloves at the World Cup.

DOES AUSTRALIA ALREADY HAVE THE BIGGEST WORLD CUP WEAPON?

Maybe not, but Pat Cummins must come pretty close.

The 25-year-old is in career-best form and shows no signs of slowing down before the World Cup.

Cummins delivered against India his best ODI series, snaring 14 wickets at 15.71, which included his first ever five-wicket haul in the format.

He was the series' highest wicket-taker, doubling the tally of India's Jasprit Bumrah who emerged as one of the world's best quicks over the summer. Cummins was also the second-most economical bowler of the series (4.64), behind only Nathan Lyon (4.43).

No Australian bowler has enjoyed such a productive five-match series in India.

Pat Cummins is in career best form and shows no signs of slowing down before the World Cup.

His efforts were largely overshadowed by the improvement of Australia's batsmen - namely Khawaja who was rightly awarded man-of-the-series.

But Cummins' devastating Test form has seamlessly carried over to the white-ball game. Now he is set to spearhead Australia's World Cup campaign, especially given the injury clouds over Josh Hazlewood and 2015 World Cup hero Mitchell Starc.

There are several other weapons heading to the UK - like India's Bumrah, South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand's Trent Boult. There is also England's gun spinner Adil Rashid.

But Cummins is red-hot, and keen to have a say at cricket's showpiece event having only played two matches in the 2015 edition.

"I've played a little bit of one-day cricket before but it felt like I hadn't really clicked in this format," Cummins said after Australia's 3-2 series win.

"It felt like I bowled well in the Australian summer, so glad it keeps on clicking. Hopefully it continues for the World Cup."

With AAP