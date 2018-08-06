Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
India's captain Virat Kohli has moved to the top of Test cricket's batting rankings. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli has moved to the top of Test cricket's batting rankings. Photo: Adrian Dennis/AFP
Cricket

Smith dethroned: Kohli crowned as king

by Staff writers
6th Aug 2018 11:30 AM

SHAMED Australian cricket captain Steve Smith has finally been dislodged as the highest-rated batsman in Test cricket after more than two-and-a-half years at the top of the pile.

India captain Virat Kohli, with scores of 149 and 51 for India in the first Test against England, overtook his great rival in the ICC's rankings released on Sunday.

Kohli (934 points) edged out Smith (929), who hasn't played a first-class match since the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal in March.

Smith and vice-captain David Warner were given 12-month bans over the affair and Cameron Bancroft received a nine-month penalty.

Australia haven't played a Test since the final match of the series, in which Smith didn't play.

He had struggled in the first three Tests of the South African series, averaging just 23.67.

It's the first time Kohli has reached the top of the summit in his 67-Test career. Smith had held the position since December 2015.

Veteran English quick James Anderson (884) leads the bowling ranks, with Pat Cummins (800) the best-placed Australian in sixth.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (420) heads the allrounders' rankings.

Related Items

cricket icc rankings steve smith virat kohli

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Car with caravan crashes on Pacific Highway

    BREAKING: Car with caravan crashes on Pacific Highway

    News THE car has gone down an embankment and the crash is causing delays on the highway.

    • 6th Aug 2018 11:18 AM
    How a cafe's kitchen sink became a costly court case

    premium_icon How a cafe's kitchen sink became a costly court case

    Council News Furious cafe owners take Lismore City Council to court

    Meet the man behind major revamp of iconic Lismore business

    premium_icon Meet the man behind major revamp of iconic Lismore business

    Business What's been happening at the shop near the traffic lights?

    'Straight-out cruelty': Last-ditch effort to save fig tree

    'Straight-out cruelty': Last-ditch effort to save fig tree

    News "The council is playing dirty games... it's all about destruction"

    Local Partners