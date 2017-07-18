Independent review into flood to be finalised

INUNDATED: The Northern Rivers Hotel and other businesses and houses in North Lismore were among those worst hit during the floods.

FLOOD-affected North Coast communities may have to wait until next month for the findings an independent review into the March flood.

Over the past two months, Former NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Dave Owens conducted a review into the response of the NSW State Emergency Service during the natural disaster.

About a week and a half a ago, an SES spokeswoman said Mr Owens was expected to present his findings to NSW SES by mid-July.

However, the spokeswoman said the findings were still being finalised by Mr Owens.

But she said the "wheels are in motion” for the report to be presented to the SES in the coming weeks.

From there, the spokeswoman said state Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant would need to be briefed about the report as well as Lismore City and Tweed Shire Councils.

She said the timing of the briefings would be reliant on the availability of the respective council staff.

The report would be released publicly once the councils, SES and minster have been briefed, the spokeswoman said.

Lismore's deputy mayor, Gianpiero Battista said he was eagerly awaiting the release of the report.

Cr Battista hoped Mr Owens would accompany SES personnel to the briefing in the coming weeks to answer any questions councillors and council staff may have.

Specifically, he anticipated the report would provide clarification about evacuation orders, describing their timing as "the most contentious point” for businesses and residents.

He also said it was unclear when business owners and residents could return to their properties with some held back until the all clear was given on Sunday, April 1 while others were allowed in earlier.

Cr Battista said he would voice concern if the recommendations did not meet community expectations.