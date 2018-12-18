Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It’s understood investigators were looking for files.
It’s understood investigators were looking for files.
Politics

Corruption investigators ‘raid’ NSW Labor

18th Dec 2018 2:58 PM

THE Independent Commission Against Corruption has reportedly raided the NSW Labor Party headquarters in Sydney as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, it's understood investigators arrived at the Sussex Street offices where they were looking for records.

NSW ICAC couldn't confirm the raid on the NSW Labor headquarters.
NSW ICAC couldn't confirm the raid on the NSW Labor headquarters.

A spokeswoman for NSW ICAC told news.com.au it could not comment on operational matters - meaning it couldn't confirm the raid.

It comes as senior Labor Party officials have gathered in Adelaide for the ALP National Conference.

More to come.

corruption investigation labor nsw politics raid

Top Stories

    Police allege homeless mum believed baby was the devil

    premium_icon Police allege homeless mum believed baby was the devil

    Crime THE homeless mother of a baby girl found washed up on a Gold Coast beach believed the girl was 'the devil' incarnate who deserved to die, police allege.

    Man threatens to burn magistrate alive

    premium_icon Man threatens to burn magistrate alive

    News The Lismore man was being led to the cells when he made the threat

    RECORD SALE: Bidding war for beachfront apartment

    premium_icon RECORD SALE: Bidding war for beachfront apartment

    News Auction of four-bedroom apartment sets new record

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Snapshot of progress on the highway: Special feature

    Opinion "Hard to remember a time when the highway wasn't under construction"

    Local Partners