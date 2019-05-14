In-demand striker lands A-League’s biggest honour

If goals really are the currency of football, Roy Krishna has cashed in over the past six months like never before - and now he has earned the highest accolade of all.

The Wellington Phoenix striker, being chased by a host of clubs after scoring 19 times this season, has been named the Johnny Warren Medallist for this season, completing a stunning double success by taking home the Golden Boot as well.

Krishna becomes just the fourth player to take out both prizes at the Dolan Warren Awards, as the male and female competitions celebrated the best of the best from the past season.

Christine Nairn of Melbourne Victory received the Julie Dolan Medal, the W-League's highest honour, polling 21 votes ahead of superstar Sam Kerr (16 points) and Sydney FC striker Caitlin Foord (14 points).

Though Nairn's success is likely to cause some surprise given Kerr's form this season, the US international was hugely influential in Victory reaching the semi-finals.

Kerr did win the W-League Golden Boot, thanks to her 13 goals last season.

Krishna was a clear winner of the Johnny Warren Medal, receiving 31 votes from a panel of former players, technical experts, match officials and the media. Runners up were Adelaide captain Isaias and Neil Kilkenny of Perth Glory both on 29 points.

Off contract at Wellington, Krishna is on the radar of clubs including both Sydney teams, though Phoenix are thought to be negotiating an improved deal to keep him there.

Melbourne Victory’s Christine Nairn was a clear winner of the Julie Dolan medal. Picture: Getty

That will be the first major test for incoming Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay, though Krishna himself hinted at being prepared to stay in a social media post.

"We've all come so far yet we still have a lot to hope for," he wrote in a message to Phoenix supporters.

"Without all your support we couldn't have made it this far but it's not the end as the passion for football never ends.

"For now we all take a short break before we pick up again."

Staying put? Roy Krishna has hinted he could be staying at the Phoenix. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in the awards, Western Sydney's Fabian Monge was named the Y-League Player of the Year, while Canberra's Ellie Carpenter took out the W-League Young Footballer of the Year.

Socceroo Chris Ikonomidis was rewarded for a sparkling season at Perth by being named the A-League Young Footballer of the Year.

For the second time, Tony Popovic received the A-League Coach of the Year Award after steering Glory to the Premier's Plate and his fourth grand final in his first season at the club.

Jeff Hopkins from Melbourne Victory was similarly named W-League Coach of the Year also for the second time.

Brisbane's Eric Bautheac had some consolation for a miserable season by winning the A-League's Goal of the Year Award for his overhead kick against the Central Coast Mariners in Round 20.

Shaun Evans was named A-League Referee of the Year while Kate Jacewicz received the W-League equivalent for a record eighth time.

Four senior figures in the game were also inducted into FFA's Hall of Fame: Matilda Leigh Wardell, Socceroo Harry Kewell, former NSL Championship winning coach Branko Culina and former FFA chairman Sir Frank Lowy.