'Incredibly intoxicated' teen driver cops jail warning

A DISQUALIFIED learner driver caught swerving across Ballina Rd in Lismore with three mates in his car while "incredibly intoxicated” has been warned he will go to jail if he offends again.

Callum McGrory, 19, faced Lismore Local Court on Monday after pleading guilty to high range drink driving and driving while disqualified.

Police pulled McGrory over about 1.50am on Saturday September 1 after he was seen weaving "on and off the road on several occasions” on Ballina Rd in Goonellabah.

McGrory told police he had drunk four Bundaberg rum and cokes and an "unknown” number of beers at Mary G's earlier that night, and eaten nothing. A breath test returned a reading of 0.177.

The court heard his Learner's licence had also been suspended at the time due to demerit point losses, and he had never sat for his Ps.

Appealing for lenience, his solicitor Zoe Hunter told the court McGrory had been employed during the sugar cane harvest season at the time and had been working rosters "seven days straight”.

She said it was a "lonely” life for a young man who had "no social outlet”.

When McGrory received a fresh pay cheque on the Friday night before the offence he ventured into Lismore to get a haircut, new clothes, and then went out with his mates.

Ms Hunter agreed that he was "incredibly intoxicated” when he was pulled over.

"He does concede it was a completely stupid thing to do,” Ms Hunter said.

"He's candidly admitted he has a serious problem with alcohol.”

She said her client had revealed he didn't drink often, "but when he does he drinks until he blacks out”.

But she said McGrory had found a new job at a service station, had ceased drinking entirely and was "essentially trying to keep himself fit and healthy”.

Magistrate David Heilpern said history would show that many young people made stupid mistakes once in their lives, and never again.

"But you've jumped well and truly in the deep end here,” he told McGrory.

He said what "saved” McGrory from an immediate jail sentence was his young age and lack of a prior record.

McGrory was ordered to serve a two year Community Corrections Order, involving a good behaviour bond with supervision.

He was also disqualified from driving for nine months and handed a $1000 fine.

Magistrate Heilpern said if he drove again while disqualified, or drunk, "You can bring your toothbrush with you because you will be going to jail.”