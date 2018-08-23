Menu
Offbeat

Toddler’s miraculous motorcycle escape

by Tiffany Lo
23rd Aug 2018 5:06 AM

 

A BABY has miraculously survived unscathed after being left riding on a motorbike alone and crashing into a bush in southern India this week.

Dashcam footage of the pileup shared by cops shows two men and a woman being knocked off their motorbikes on a busy road in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 19.

A motorbike with a man and woman on board is seen driving at a high speed and hitting a scooter at the back, sending the riders flying from their seats.

A man is seen falling off the red scooter. But the tiny child is left alone on one of the bikes, which continues driving.

It continues accelerating without a driver and cuts across three lanes.

All adults were thrown off the bikes, leaving a baby riding alone on the scooter
Drivers following behind were alerted, some of them hitting their brakes to avoid a collision. But the bike crashes into a road divider and hurls the baby off into a bush.

Onlookers get out of their cars and run to check on the child.

Amazingly, the infant escaped without suffering serious injuries.

 

The baby stayed on the bike as it continued driving and cutting lanes amid busy traffic.
Both riders and the female passenger were rescued and reportedly sustained minor injuries.

The riderless motorbike went behind a big truck before slamming into a road divider.
Bengaluru Police wrote on their official Facebook page.

Police accused the riders of a string of offences, including speeding, using mobile phones, overtaking from the left and not wearing safety helmets.

It's not clear if the motorcyclists have been prosecuted.

Onlookers run to the rescue after the baby was sent flying into the bush.
This article originally appeared on The Sun.

