Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Goolmangar General Store Kirstin Paterson is getting Back Gallery artist Justin Livingston to give the 164-year-old building a makeover.
Goolmangar General Store Kirstin Paterson is getting Back Gallery artist Justin Livingston to give the 164-year-old building a makeover. Marc Stapelberg
News

Incredible transformation of 164-year-old general store

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COWS will still come first as the Goolmangar General Store transforms into an edgy artscape thanks to a Back Alley Gallery street artist.

Since taking over the store 12 years ago, owner Kirstin Paterson said she had been "dying” to give the entire 164-year-old building a makeover.

"It's finally happening and I'm really excited,” Ms Paterson said.

"The old cows were pretty iconic, but it's a bit outdated and faded so it's nice to freshen things up after the flood.

"The shop has been here since 1854.

"In the 20s it burnt down twice. It's been through major floods in the 70s and 80s and once since I've been here. It's been through a lot.”

After meeting with street artist Justin Livingstone, also known as Julla, and discussing ideas, Ms Paterson decided to keep the country feel and the 'cows come first' theme.

"Julla is turning it into a big barn with animals in front of it, starting with the front of the store and eventually running right around the building,” she said.

"A lot of tourists stop and take photos of the old cows, because this is the main road to Nimbin so I'm sure this will still stop traffic.”

Ms Paterson said choosing a Back Alley Gallery artist was an easy decision as she loved the all the eye catching creations which have revamped Lismore's laneways.

"I thought this kind of art would be an edgy, updated version for out here,” she said.

"I liked Justin's ideas ... I'm very happy he's decided to do this.”

Julla said it was a honour to transform the store with his honed pop-culture inspired artistic skills.

"It's a privilege and I felt quite proud to be asked,” he said.

"I'll put more of a modern spin on the cow, country theme and make it a bit more stylised ... it was a bit more like folk art before.

"I'm really looking forward to painting the whole building and making it look like a whole barn... with a fence, hills and sky in the back ground and characters standing in front. Watch this space.”

back alley gallery goolmangar goolmangar general store julla art makeover street art
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    POLICE HONOURED: 'I've been to horrific places'

    premium_icon POLICE HONOURED: 'I've been to horrific places'

    News "I'VE been to murders, I've brought people back to life, I've been to horrific places but I know that I'm doing what other people are unable to do."

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    11 fatalities, 23 serious crashes: Our shocking statistics

    premium_icon 11 fatalities, 23 serious crashes: Our shocking statistics

    News One of our top cops has revealed ongoing frustration of police

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM
    Why chat room child groomer was spared jail

    premium_icon Why chat room child groomer was spared jail

    Crime “It was a complete and utter shock when he was arrested”

    Man allegedly grabbed cop's testicles after being 'drugged'

    premium_icon Man allegedly grabbed cop's testicles after being 'drugged'

    Crime The 45-year-old man has been refused bail

    • 4th Oct 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners