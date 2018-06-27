'INCREDIBLE': Shock outcome over plans for 'toxic' plant

PLANS for a "toxic" asphalt plant in a quiet community village have been shelved, following a short but intense campaign by concerned residents.

Multinational company Fulton Hogan had foreshadowed plans for the plant at the existing Stokers Lane rock quarry, operated by Holcim Australia.

It would have produced 70,000 tonnes of asphalt a year.

But worried residents quickly sprung into action, setting up a protest group called No Bloody Way, holding public meetings and lobbying politicians at all levels of government.

Last night the group's Facebook page announced their victory.

"We did it! No asphalt plant for Teven!"

A photo was also posted, showing a letter sent by site operators Holcim.

The letter reads: "Holcim wishes to announce that we are not proceeding with a lease to Fulton Hogan for an asphalt plant at our Teven quarry site.

"We have not been able to reach an acceptable business arrangement with Fulton Hogan.

"Holcim has been listening to the community and we have taken all of the community feedback on board as part of this decision."

The letter was signed by Holcim's general manager for Aggregates NSW, Stephen Mossie.

A letter from Holcim sent to Teven residents.

The news was welcomed by No Bloody Way supporters.

Andrea McLean wrote: "What an amazing turn of events. We are so grateful for our neighbours and our community! Thank goodness that the neighbours who moved into our road had the foresight and motivation to read a piece of paper that was slipped under their back door and do something about it."

Colleen H Crawford posted: "That is INCREDIBLE! Wow! Fast too. I commend you all and give my heartfelt thanks."

But there are still some concerns the fight is not over yet.

Andrew Hannah wrote: "Fulton Hogan will buy their way in, they always do in the end... money talks."

The Northern Star will seek comment from Fulton Hogan and Ballina Shire Council.