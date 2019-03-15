'Incredible' response to new land release

DON'T MISS OUT: Stage six of the Tallowood Ridge neighbourhood has been released, and is selling fast

LAND releases in the fashionable Byron Shire usually pique the interest of potential buyers, but a recent land release in Mullumbimby has enjoyed an "exceptional" response.

Chincogan Real Estate agent Adam Mangleson said 10 of the 18 homes in the newly-released stage six of the Tallowood Ridge neighbourhood had already been sold.

Mr Mangleson said with most home sites backing on to forested reserve, stage six is the neighbourhood's most prestigious release yet.

"Both the feedback and sales are exceptional," he said.

Mr Mangleson said the new hillside precinct, which offers privacy and peace due to no-through traffic, provided expansive views to the valley farmlands and Mount Chincogan beyond.

He said lot sizes averaging 993sq m gave residents "room to breathe".

Befitting the relaxed vibe Byron Shire has come to be known for, Mr Mangleson said Tallowood Ridge's non-restrictive covenants had seen a diverse array of properties spring up over the past eight years.

Mr Mangleson said the neighbourhood's facilities which attracted residents early on are now well-established and being used and appreciated.

Other facilities include a football field with cricket pitch overlaid in season,tennis court and basketball half court.