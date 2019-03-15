Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DON'T MISS OUT: Stage six of the Tallowood Ridge neighbourhood has been released, and is selling fast
DON'T MISS OUT: Stage six of the Tallowood Ridge neighbourhood has been released, and is selling fast Contributed
Property

'Incredible' response to new land release

Jacqueline Munro
by
15th Mar 2019 9:00 AM | Updated: 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LAND releases in the fashionable Byron Shire usually pique the interest of potential buyers, but a recent land release in Mullumbimby has enjoyed an "exceptional" response.

Chincogan Real Estate agent Adam Mangleson said 10 of the 18 homes in the newly-released stage six of the Tallowood Ridge neighbourhood had already been sold.

Mr Mangleson said with most home sites backing on to forested reserve, stage six is the neighbourhood's most prestigious release yet.

"Both the feedback and sales are exceptional," he said.

Mr Mangleson said the new hillside precinct, which offers privacy and peace due to no-through traffic, provided expansive views to the valley farmlands and Mount Chincogan beyond.

He said lot sizes averaging 993sq m gave residents "room to breathe".

Befitting the relaxed vibe Byron Shire has come to be known for, Mr Mangleson said Tallowood Ridge's non-restrictive covenants had seen a diverse array of properties spring up over the past eight years.

Mr Mangleson said the neighbourhood's facilities which attracted residents early on are now well-established and being used and appreciated.

Other facilities include a football field with cricket pitch overlaid in season,tennis court and basketball half court.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Battle for compo leaves ex-firey ‘alone and let down’

    premium_icon Battle for compo leaves ex-firey ‘alone and let down’

    Health A LISMORE man says toxic firefighting foam caused his cancer, and now he's on a mission to help others in the same position.

    Lismore woman's global business collapses into liquidation

    premium_icon Lismore woman's global business collapses into liquidation

    Business Sad end for company once "prepped to scale into the $100m's revenue”

    Investigation finalised into UM-linked academic

    premium_icon Investigation finalised into UM-linked academic

    News His articles related to Universal Medicine research, practices

    How Ballina can get an ocean pool at zero cost to ratepayers

    premium_icon How Ballina can get an ocean pool at zero cost to ratepayers

    Letters to the Editor Local professionals are committed to making this project a reality