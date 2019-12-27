INCREDIBLE PICS: Our photographer's best images of 2019

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

AS THE year draws to a close, we decided to take a look at some of the photos that defined the year's events.

Fires dominated the coverage as this area experienced the harrowing destruction in February with little reprieve through to December.

There was also the search for missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez, who is still missing.

Southern Cross University went into lockdown after reports a suspected gunman was threatening the campus, while Mullumbimby experienced the extraordinary event of a bomb disposal unit flying up to deal with a real device near the council chambers.

Cyclone Oma brought huge swells to the coast line and added to the coastal erosion.