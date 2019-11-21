Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
Environment

Incredible picture of Sydney drowning in bushfire smoke

by Ben Graham,Phoebe Loomes and Ally Foster
21st Nov 2019 8:22 PM

A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.

Crews in Victoria are battling against the most severe Code Red conditions in parts of the state;

In South Australia catastrophic conditions have destroyed numerous homes overnight and today;

In NSW crews continue to battle blazes after a horror two weeks;

In Queensland crews are taking advantage of easing conditions, but fires continue to burn around the state;

Crews are also battling blazes in Tasmania.

bushfires fires sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Fire burning through pine plantations

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Fire burning through pine plantations

        News THE FIRE warning has been escalated once again.

        11-year-old girl fights for life after snake bite

        premium_icon 11-year-old girl fights for life after snake bite

        News An 11-year-old who was bitten by a snake is fighting to survive.

        BREAKING: Councillors will vote again on rate rise

        premium_icon BREAKING: Councillors will vote again on rate rise

        Breaking A rescission motion has been lodged with the council

        Top 10 cricketers to watch this season

        premium_icon Top 10 cricketers to watch this season

        Cricket Sport editor picks his top 10 cricketers