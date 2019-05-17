'Incredible' outdoor venue finally ready after 15-year wait

STAGE FOR CHANGE: Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland, centre, from left councillors Earle Grundy, Lindsay Passfield, Kylie Thomas, Haydon Doolan, John Burley and Robert Dwyer inspect the new amphitheatre stage with general manager Graham Kennett.

IT HAS taken 15 years but Kyogle is finally home to a new multi-purpose performance stage, opening the doors for the community to host a new range of community and cultural events.

The newly-constructed, custom-designed performance stage at Kyogle Amphitheatre can cater for audiences of up to 5000 people.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said she was pleased to see the completion of the long-awaited stage.

"The stage gives Kyogle an incredible outdoor venue that can be used for a host of cultural experiences including concerts by local and visiting performance artists, theatre productions, community events and the list goes on," she said.

She said the 'weather resilience' of the stage and the lighting and electrical system means it can be used for both day and night performances, no matter what the weather.

"All that, and it's set in a beautiful natural amphitheatre," she said.

A performance stage for the amphitheatre precinct was first proposed by Kyogle Council as part of the original amphitheatre masterplan in 2004.

Cr Mulholland said since then council has brought together ideas from the Kyogle and District Chamber of Commerce, local performers, engineers, lighting specialists and sound specialists to create the design of the facility.

The 4 metre tall steel and concrete stage was designed to handle large floods and features a 12 metre wide front opening, front stairs, side access ramp and a custom-made lighting and electrical system.

There are five roller doors to allow for a partially enclosed, or fully open environment, depending on the event.

Cr Mulholland said the project was made possible with $100,000 in funding through the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW John Barilaro thanked council for its commitment to delivering a quality community asset to support arts and culture in the region.

"A cast of stage and production experts as well as council and community members have dedicated countless hours to this project and I am thrilled that NSW Government funding has helped to make it a reality," Mr Barilaro said.

"I know that this great multi-purpose outdoor venue will give local music and theatre fans a huge amount of joy, especially families who will benefit from a dedicated space to enjoy seasonal performances and shows."